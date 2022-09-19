Watch: Yuvraj Singh relives 6 sixes in 1 over with son, shares heartwarming video

ANI

New Delhi, September 19

Fifteen years after smashing England pacer Stuart Broad for six consecutive sixes in an over during the ICC T20 World Cup 2007, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was seen relishing the moment once again with his son.

Yuvraj took to Twitter to share a heartwarming video, in which he can be seen watching himself hit Broad all over the park with his son Orion.

"Couldn't have found a better partner to watch this together with after 15 years #15YearsOfSixSixes #ThisDayThatYear #Throwback #MotivationalMonday #GetUpAndDoItAgain #SixSixes #OnThisDay," tweeted Yuvraj.

On this day in 2007, Yuvraj became the first-ever T20I batter and second batter in international cricket after South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs (ODI) to smash six sixes in an over, against England at Durban during the ICC T20 World Cup.

It was the Super Eight phase of the World Cup. India was dominating their second Super Eight match against England, at 171/3 in 18 overs after choosing to bat first.

After exchanging a few heated words with all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, Yuvraj smashed Stuart Broad, who came to bowl the 19th over, for 6,6,6,6,6,6.

Broad had paid the price for the argument between Flintoff and Yuvraj.

#Cricket #England #Social Media #Twitter