We can call them chokers: Kapil after India’s WC exit

PTI

New Delhi, November 11

Legendary allrounder Kapil Dev has labelled the current Indian team “chokers” after its elimination from the T20 World Cup following a 10-wicket drubbing by England in the second semifinal in Adelaide.

The heavy defeat on Thursday marked India’s fifth knockout loss in the last six World Cups.

There is no denying it — after coming so close, they choke ... I would say that the team needs to look ahead. It’s time for the younger players to come forward and take charge. —Kapil Dev, Former India Captain

“I will not go into the details and slam them because these are the same players who have got us a lot of respect in the past but yes, we can call them chokers. That’s okay. There is no denying it — after coming so close, they choke,” Kapil said on a news channel.

The 1983 World Cup-winning skipper, however, said fans should not be too critical of the team’s performance in the semifinals.

“I agree, India played bad cricket, but we cannot be overly critical based on just one game. See, now that the match is over, it is unfair that we should come down this hard on the Indian team. Yes, they did not play well and criticism is justified… All we can say is that England read the pitch better and played better cricket,” he said.

Kapil said the youngsters must come forward now and take the team to the top. “I would say that the team needs to look ahead. It’s time for the younger players to come forward and take charge,” he added.

India last won an ICC tournament in 2013 when they beat England to claim the Champions Trophy.

Most under-performing team, says Vaughan

London: India are the most under-performing team in white-ball cricket history, said former England skipper Michael Vaughan.

“India are the most under-performing white-ball team in history,” Vaughan wrote in a newspaper column. “Every player in the world who goes to the Indian Premier League says how it improves their game but what have India ever delivered? Since winning the 50-over World Cup on home soil in 2011 what have they done? Nothing. India are playing a white-ball game that is dated and have done for years,” he added.

The 48-year-old slammed the Indian team management for not using Rishabh Pant effectively. “How they have not maximised someone like Rishabh Pant is incredible. In this era, put him up the top to launch it. I’m just staggered by how they play T20 cricket for the talent they have. They have the players, but just do not have the right process in place. They have to go for it. Why do they give the opposition bowlers the first five overs to bed in?” he added.