We failed India test: McDonald

New Delhi, February 20

Australia’s chief coach Andrew McDonald made no bones about his team’s capitulation in the second innings of the second Test here, saying they “failed the examination” of India.

Australia, who seemed to be shaping up well for the challenge with 61/1 at stumps on Day 2, lost nine wickets for just 48 runs to be all out for 113. India then achieved the target of 115 to take a 2-0 lead and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“Our methods are going to be critiqued, and rightfully so,” McDonald said. “…Day 3, as well as we could have been, we failed under the examination of India,” he added.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke said the Australian team made a mistake by not playing a tour game before the series. “Major, major, major mistake,” he said. “There should have been at least one game over there to get used to the conditions.”

However, McDonald said the preparatory camp in Bengaluru had provided adequate preparation for the spin test. “I still wouldn’t have changed what we did leading in, there’s no doubt about that,” McDonald said. “I think they (squad) had really good preparation in Bangalore, so there’s not any excuses,” added the coach.

He also said that some players diverted from their time-tested game plan. “There were some people who went clearly away from the game plan that made them successful over a period of time and that’s for us to own as a collective. We’ve got to be better than that, that’s the bottom line, we’ve got to own it and we are not here to shy away from the fact that it wasn’t good enough,” he said.

Hazlewood out, Cummins makes quick trip home

Melbourne: Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will take no further part in Australia’s increasingly ill-fated tour of India and will return home after failing to recover from an Achilles injury, the team said today.

Captain Pat Cummins will also be returning to Australia due to a serious family illness but will be back in time for the third Test starting in Indore on March 1.

Opening batsman David Warner, who suffered a concussion and a fractured arm after being hit by the ball while batting in the second Test, will remain with the squad.

Any changes to the squad will be announced on Wednesday once the selectors and medical staff have deliberated, a team spokesman said.

McDonald said they would also be in touch with Cummins.

“We’ve got some decisions to make around squads and injuries as they unfold,” McDonald said. “So he’ll still be engaged in those conversations whilst dealing with what’s happening back home.” — Agencies