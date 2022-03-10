ICC Women’s World Cup

We meet again

Chance for India to avenge their bilateral series humbling as they take on New Zealand

India were handed a 1-4 loss in the five-match ODI series before the World Cup. File

PTI

Hamilton, March 9

Having pummelled archrivals Pakistan in a one-sided contest, India will face a much tougher challenge in hosts New Zealand and would look to put up an improved batting and bowling display in their second ICC Women’s World Cup league stage game here tomorrow.

The pitch at Hamilton’s Seddon Park is traditionally a batting paradise and Mithali Raj and her team would aim for a better show against Sophie Devine’s White Ferns, who had a great run in the recently-concluded bilateral series against India.

More than the margin of the 1-4 defeat, the fact that the Indians were outplayed in all departments was discouraging. And head coach Ramesh Powar, who has been trying out various combinations, had glossed over the worrying signs.

What ended up as a cakewalk against a relatively weaker Pakistan side might not be possible against the New Zealanders, who have all the bases covered.

In fact, the Indians have already learnt a harsh lesson in the preceding ODI series where they couldn’t even defend the totals of 270 and 280.

Shafali Verma’s return to form is something that the team management is looking forward to, as senior pacer Jhulan Goswami said at the pre-match interaction.

In the last seven games, including one practice match, there was only one fifty and six low scores from Verma.

“Shafali has already proved herself. She is a very exciting cricketer. But these things happen with every cricketer,” Goswami said in a virtual press conference ahead of the game.

“I am sure she is working hard in the nets, she is batting well in the nets, she is hitting the ball really well. She is just one big knock away and if she gets an opportunity, I am sure she is going to do well,” Goswami added.

Even skipper Raj got stuck against Pakistan while Harmanpreet Kaur, save for a half-century in the dead rubber against New Zealand, has been off the boil.

Rotation a problem

India’s problems have been often compounded by their inability to rotate the strike in the middle overs, leaving way too much for the slog overs where they haven’t had power hitters.

Smriti Mandhana is a mainstay and a big score from her is what the team needs on Thursday. India’s biggest strength is their all-rounders — Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana and Puja Vastrakar, who can convert a poor show into a brilliant final outcome.

However, against New Zealand, who have Devine, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite and Amelia Kerr in their ranks, it won’t be an easy job.

Goswami, who has been in terrific form over the past one year, needs support from the other end with a steady show from the likes of Meghna Singh and Vastrakar.

However, it will all boil down to how well the spinners — Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Rana and Sharma — bowl against the New Zealanders.

Above all, a good result will erase the nightmare of the recent ODI series. — PTI

West Indies come out on top vs England

Dunedin: West Indies edged defending champions England by seven runs in a thrilling league stage encounter of the ICC Women’s World Cup here today, leaving the four-time champions in a spot of bother. Batting first, West Indies could manage a mediocre 225/6 in 50 overs despite an impressive opening stand of 81 between veterans Deandra Dottin (31 off 64 balls) and Hayley Matthews (45 off 58 balls). Keeper-batter Shemaine Campbell (66 off 80 balls) and Chedean Nation (49 off 74 balls) were the stars of the show as they added 123 runs for the fifth wicket to steer the team. In reply, England nearly pulled through, courtesy a 61-run stand between Sophie Ecclestone (33 not out) and Kate Cross (27) for the ninth wicket before being all out for 218 in 47.4 overs. This was West Indies’ first-ever World Cup win over England.

