We need a bit of time: India coach Fulton

PTI

Eindhoven, june 6

The Indian men’s hockey team coach Craig Fulton has had mixed results in his first assignment. After back-to-back defeats to Belgium and Great Britain, India bounced back strongly in the return legs, winning 5-1 against Belgium and then beating Britain in a penalty shootout in the FIH Pro League in London.

“We want to keep the Indian style of play which means a lot of attacking hockey. At the same time, it does not help if you can’t defend,” Fulton said. “It’s just been like three weeks of hockey with the group. We we need a bit of time,” he added.