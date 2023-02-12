We need to be brave: Pat Cummins

PTI

Nagpur, February 11

Australia captain Pat Cummins admitted that his team was neither “brave” nor “proactive” in its approach, which led to a comprehensive defeat in the first Test.

Australia were bowled out for 177 and 91 in their two innings, with Ravichandran Ashwin (8 wickets) and Ravindra Jadeja (7 wickets) sharing 15 scalps between them.

Asked what went wrong for his team, Cummins said: “Hard to know. That will be the review the next few days. I think everyone came with pretty clear plans. The challenge is under the furnace to be brave enough to be proactive at the time. That will be the conversations over the next couple of days. We faced some pretty tough bowlers at times.”

Cummins was categorical that his side’s defensive game won’t take them anywhere on the Indian tracks.

“You saw (Steve) Smithy and Alex Carey at times put the pressure back on the bowlers. I think it takes a bit of bravery, it’s easier said than done. If you’re just facing ball after ball and the bowler’s pretty good you’re going to get one with your name on it,” he said.