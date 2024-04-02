We never give up, we’ll keep fighting, asserts Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya

Mumbai, April 2
Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya on Tuesday asserted that the former champions will not give up and will continue to fight in the ongoing IPL despite slumping to a hat-trick of defeats.
“If there's one thing you should know about this team, we never give up. We'll keep fighting, we'll keep going,” Hardik posted on X.
Hardik has been facing the ire of fans since replacing Rohit Sharma as MI captain. The all-rounder was booed in the team’s opening two matches and the crowd hostility was at its peak in MI's first home game of the season on Monday.
To add to the woes, under his captaincy MI's campaign at the 2024 IPL got off to a disastrous start as they sit at the bottom of the table following three losses on the trot.
However, MI are known to be perennial slow starters. In 2015, they lost the first four games before going on to win the title.
Hardik's poor captaincy calls have also been questioned -- whether it was not giving Bumrah the new ball or sending Tim David ahead of himself against Gujarat Titans.
The change in captaincy has not sit well with the legions of MI supporters. On Monday, chants of ‘Rohit Rohit’ filled the Wankhede with the Indian captain himself asking the crowd not to jeer Hardik.
Mumbai Indians will next face Delhi Capitals at home on Sunday.
