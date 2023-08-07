 ‘We stuck to our plan’: Indian hockey team coach Craig Fulton after 5-0 win over Malaysia : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • ‘We stuck to our plan’: Indian hockey team coach Craig Fulton after 5-0 win over Malaysia

‘We stuck to our plan’: Indian hockey team coach Craig Fulton after 5-0 win over Malaysia

India are on top with two wins and a draw in three matches

‘We stuck to our plan’: Indian hockey team coach Craig Fulton after 5-0 win over Malaysia

Indian hockey team coach Craig Fulton. Source: Twitter/TheHockeyIndia



ANI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu), August 7

Indian hockey team coach Craig Fulton is thrilled with the team's performance at the Asian Champions Trophy after India defeated Malaysia 5-0 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Sunday.

Previously, India had drawn 1-1 with Japan on Friday. They had started the campaign at home with a huge 7-2 win over China on Thursday. India are on the top, with two wins and a draw in three matches and a total of seven points. Malaysia is in the second spot with two wins and a loss in three matches and a total of six points.

At the post-match press conference, Craig Fulton said, ''It is good we are just taking information. It is about getting really prepared for everything. I enjoyed that we stuck to our plan. We scored some penalties as well as field goals and Pathak played really well. So, it was a good performance.'' He added, ''It was a good performance considering that it is game three. So, we have started to recover now from the tour that we were in Spain. It showed and it was good.''

Fulton said, ''No, it is going to be another tough battle considering it is back to back. We would like to have a look on what they did in their last game but I am more worried about us and more concerned about us. Helping us perform and take the next step.'' Starting off well, India made inroads into Malaysian defence as quickly as in 2nd minute, but the visitors managed to keep any troubles at bay.

In the fourth minute, Sukhjeet Singh missed a chance to score, failing to send Vivek Sagar's drive to the net.

In the first quarter, both teams looked to be attacking but could not score a goal.Â Karthi Selvam secured a 1-0 lead for India with a ferocious strike. He got a brilliant pickup from skipper Harmanpreet Singh and sent the ball past the goalkeeper.

At the end of Q1, India were in the lead.

In the second quarter, both teams could not score a goal and it ended with India being in a 1-0 lead.

In the third quarter, Hardik Singh (32nd minute) and skipper Harmanpreet (42nd minute) tripled India's lead going into the final quarter. Malaysia also got a goal from a penalty corner but the decision was overturned after India opted to review.

In the final quarter, India got some penalty corners but they failed to convert. However, a goal from Gurjant Singh (53rd minute) and a drag-flick by Jugraj Singh (54th minute) made the scoreline 5-0 for India.

Earlier, China put on a superb show of defence as they held the defending champions South Korea to a 1-1 draw in the round-robin match of the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy Hockey tournament on Sunday.

Jonghyun Jang gave Korea an early advantage, but Chongcong Chen scored the equaliser for China at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

In the first quarter of the match, no team was able to enjoy any clear shots at the net. China was, however, dominant in ball possession, having as much as 55 per cent ball possession during the first ten minutes.

The first quarter ended without a goal being scored.

In the starting minutes of the second quarter, Korea got the first penalty corner of the match. Jang converted the penalty in the 18th minute, giving an advantage to South Korea.

The second quarter ended with South Korea leading. China had two opportunities to score, but they could not make the most of it.

The third quarter of the match started. In the 43rd minute, with a goal from Chongcong, China was able to equalise.

The third quarter ended with both sides level.

The final quarter started and both teams failed to make the best of these final 15 minutes to score. Korea tried desperately for a winning goal in the final few minutes but failed.

Korea has played two draws in a row after winning their opener, it sits second with five points in three matches. China is yet to win a match and has lost two and drawn one. They have just one point and are at the bottom.

In the next match, Pakistan and Japan played out a thrilling 3-3 draw.

In this match, Pakistan took an early advantage in the first quarter during the ninth minute itself, with the help of a strike from Abdul Rana.

However, the 2022 finalists Japan were not the ones to be ruled out so quickly as just four minutes later, Seren Tanaka responded with a thundering equaliser.

The first quarter ended with both sides level at 1-1.

The second quarter got underway. Midway through the quarter, Muhammad Khan managed to give back Pakistan their lead through a penalty corner in the 25th minute.

The second quarter ended with Pakistan leading 2-1.

The third quarter started and Japan levelled the scores yet again with the help of a 37th-minute goal from Ryosei Kato.

In the final seconds of the quarter, Ohashi Masaki converted a penalty corner to give Japan a 3-2 lead.

In the final quarter, Muhammad Khan converted yet another penalty corner in the 55th minute to level the scores 3-3. The match ended in a draw.

Both teams have drawn two matches and lost one and have two points each. While Japan is in the fourth spot, Pakistan is in the fifth spot. 

#Craig Fulton #Hockey #Japan #Tamil Nadu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

2
Haryana

Gurugram: Mahapanchayat at Tighara village calls for economic boycott of minority community

3
Haryana

Religious place set on fire in Gurugram, FIR registered

4
Nation

Manipur violence: NDA partner Kuki People's Alliance withdraws support from Biren Singh government

5
Chandigarh in brief

Youth booked for Sector 50 mishap

6
Haryana

CM Khattar can update on Nuh issue, he has all the information: Haryana minister Anil Vij

7
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

8
Diaspora

Australian teacher 'vilifies' Indians as 'Uber drivers and Deliveroo people'

9
Nation

UP shocker: Boys forced to drink urine, get chilli inserted in private parts over theft suspicion in Siddharthnagar

10
Punjab

Pathankot land scam or mining scam? Of 100 acres given by ex-DDPO, 45 acres rich in mining material

Don't Miss

View All
Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Top News

Manipur violence: State DGP appears in Supreme Court to answer queries on ethnic violence, steps taken

Manipur violence: State DGP appears in Supreme Court to answer queries on ethnic violence, steps taken

State govt is handling situation at very mature level, says ...

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha member revoked

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP revoked

Likely to open discussion on no-confidence motion on Tuesday

Rahul Gandhi trends with memes of BJP leaders as Congress MP returns to Parliament

Rahul Gandhi trends with memes of BJP leaders as Congress MP returns to Parliament

Neitizens take no time in expressing their views over Rahul’...

‘Victory of truth’: Congress leaders hail Rahul Gandhi’s reinstatement as Lok Sabha MP

Congress leaders hail Rahul Gandhi's reinstatement as Lok Sabha MP

As soon as the Lok Sabha membership of Congress leader Rahul...

Religious place set on fire in Gurugram, FIR registered

Religious place set on fire in Gurugram, FIR registered

This comes as Section 144 is imposed in Gurugram after commu...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down two Pakistani drones near border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran Sectors

BSF shoots down two Pakistani drones near border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran Sectors

Constructions razed in 8 illegal colonies

Sutlej’s fury abates at Sabhra village

SGPC: Non-Sikh on Takht Sri Hazur Sahib board not acceptable

NIA chief Dinkar Gupta pays obeisance at Darbar Sahib, Amritsar

Bathinda traders irked by ‘arbitrary’ towing of vehicles

Bathinda traders irked by 'arbitrary' towing of vehicles

Chandigarh MC mulls ‘name & shame’ move

Chandigarh MC mulls ‘name & shame’ move

Chandigarh Sub-Inspector, 3 aides extort Rs 1 crore from businessman of Punjab, booked

Chandigarh: Change in MD/MS admission norms leaves aspirants fuming

Chandigarh MC removes 24,390 MT of dry waste illegally stocked at Sector 38

Punjab women lead farmers rally against Manipur violence

Fire breaks out in endoscopy room of AIIMS-Delhi

Fire breaks out in endoscopy room of AIIMS-Delhi

2020 riots: Court acquits two accused

Lieutenant Governor okays prosecution of 6 people in riot case

Cop among 5 held for conducting fake raid

Delhi Police collect info on people from NE, Ladakh

Jalandhar MC forms teams to lift C&D waste free of cost

Jalandhar MC forms teams to lift C&D waste free of cost

AAP, BJP leaders share stage for PM Modi’s event

INTACH writes to Panjab University over neglect of Vedic scriptures

Drug peddler nabbed with heroin

Six booked for assault, ransacking vehicle

Residents bear brunt of poor amenities

Residents bear brunt of poor amenities

Amrit Station Yojna: Railway station revamp project inaugurated

Commerical vehicle owners protest against jugaad rehris

Open House : What should be done to curb cybercrimes & save citizens from falling prey to fraudsters?

PAU sexual harassment row: Students demand stricter action against accused

Patiala Railway station to be redeveloped

Patiala Railway station to be redeveloped

Patiala: Seedborne fungal disease affects resown paddy crop

Commando centre trainee suffers gunshot injury, dies

Seminar slams New Education Policy 2020