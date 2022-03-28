We would be more than interested to own a team in Women’s IPL: Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia

Five to six team Women’s IPL has been proposed for next year with the existing franchises getting first preference to be part of the competition

We would be more than interested to own a team in Women’s IPL: Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia

Ness Wadia. PTI file

PTI

New Delhi, March 28

Punjab Kings would be “more than interested” if they are offered to own a team in the proposed Women’s IPL next year, their co-owner Ness Wadia said on Monday.

In an IPL Governing Council meeting last week, a five to six team Women’s IPL was proposed for next year with the existing franchises getting first preference to be part of the competition.

“We would be more than interested in that (Women’s IPL). IPL for women is long overdue and it would be very special when it happens. Women’s cricket has really developed over the years,” Wadia told PTI.

“The World Cup is going on right now and there is so much interest for the women’s game. It was heartbreaking to see our team lose yesterday.”

Asked about the base price for owning a women’s team, Wadia said: “That is for the BCCI to decide but I can tell you if we are asked to own a team we would be more than interested. I feel the league would be sustainable as well.”

The BCCI has been under a bit of pressure to organise the Women’s IPL. Women’s Big Bash in Australia has been taking place since 2015-2016 and a Women’s Hundred competition was also staged in the UK last year. Cricket West Indies will organise a three-team CPL from this year onwards.

BCCI pocketed over a billion dollars for selling two new men’s IPL teams. The Board is expecting another windfall with the IPL media rights up for grabs. Star had paid approximately Rs 16,000 crore for the 2018-2022 cycle.

The next five-year cycle could fetch as much as Rs 40,000 crore.

“I would be surprised if it doesn’t double at least. Upwards of 35000 crore for sure,” said Wadia.

The IPL 2022 began in Mumbai on Saturday and the Indian national anthem was played before the start of the game between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Punjab Kings had proposed the idea to the BCCI.

“We discussed with Jay Shah and Sourav Ganguly and they were more than happy to go ahead with it. The national anthem is played in sporting leagues in the USA.

“I am a diehard patriot and was overjoyed when it (National Anthem) was played. It is the Indian Premier League after all,” Wadia added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh employees to be under central civil services rules: Amit Shah

2
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann unravels another 'pro-Punjab' decision; ration to be delivered at people's doorstep

3
Nation

On camera: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attacked near Patna

4
Punjab

Centre's no to Punjab's demand for additional coal

5
Punjab

Punjab Speaker tenders apology to Akal Takht over cow worship

6
Delhi

AAP leader Raghav Chadha turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

7
Punjab

Punjab farm unions threaten statewide stir over prepaid smart meters

8
Punjab

Water level below normal in Himachal dams, surplus in Punjab’s

9
World

Will Smith wins best actor trophy at Oscars, apologises for punching comedian Chris Rock

10
Entertainment

Will Smith's 'slap' turns insane viral moment, 'a new meme is born' and it has something to do with Nicole Kidman

Don't Miss

View All
Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death
Entertainment

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death

Viral video: Entire school erupts in joy as blind girl scores in basketball game
World

Viral video: Blind student scores in basketball game, watch the entire school erupt in joy

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl
Jalandhar

Beware! Cyber scammers using AAP’s Rs 1,000 poll promise to defraud Punjab women

GI tag for local carpets elates traders
J & K

GI tag for hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets elates traders

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family
Punjab

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family

Cyber fraudsters target Himachal Pradesh’s elderly men
Himachal

Cyber fraudsters lure Himachal Pradesh's elderly men into honey trap

When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

Viral video of pet dog dancing with newlywed couple is too cute to be missed
Trending

Viral video of pet dog dancing along newlywed couple is too cute to be missed

Top Stories

16,000 mohalla clinics to be set up in Punjab, health card for every resident: Singla

16,000 mohalla clinics to be set up in Punjab, health card for every resident: Singla

Health and Medical Education Minister urges government docto...

People in Punjab will no more have to stand in queues, to get ration at their doorstep, announces CM Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann unravels another 'pro-Punjab' decision; ration to be delivered at people's doorstep

Shares a video message to this effect

SpiceJet aircraft hits pole before take-off at Delhi airport; DGCA begins probe

SpiceJet aircraft hits light pole before take-off at Delhi airport; DGCA begins probe

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft of SpiceJet was being pushed bac...

Armed men shoot dead youth at Nawanshahr petrol pump

Youth shot dead in broad daylight in Nawanshahr

The deceased is survived by wife, a son and a daughter

Indian Army can use Zojila in September 2024, two years ahead of deadline

Indian Army can use Zojila in September 2024, two years ahead of deadline

Need for the Zojila tunnel was first felt during the 1999 Ka...

Cities

View All

Congress leader Parmjit Batra, son hurt in firing, FIR filed

Congress leader Parmjit Batra, son hurt in firing, FIR filed

After 14 months, police register FIR of woman claiming torture

3 days left, Amritsar MC fails to meet property tax recovery target

Amritsar DHO warns of action against unregistered food operators

Common man hit hard by rising fuel prices

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Bhagwant Mann slams Centre’s move on rules governing UT staff; says Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Cheema slam Centre's move; say Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

Chandigarh staff to get central service benefits: Amit Shah

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; minister demands report

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; minister demands report

Speaker suspends 3 BJP MLAs amid chaos in Delhi Assembly

AIIMS Infosys Oncology Chair for UK-based doctor Ranjit Manchanda

Ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls, state tribal party leader meets AAP chief Kejriwal in Delhi

Ruling NDA better placed this time to win Presidential poll on its own

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl

Beware! Cyber scammers using AAP’s Rs 1,000 poll promise to defraud Punjab women

Poor infra: Dug-up road and broken sewer pipes add to commuters' woes

Patwari's post: Cleared exam but still waiting for appointment

Sukhpal Khaira: Even if I hadn't been freed, I would have emerged victorious

Jalandhar: Thyroid tumour weighing 2kg removed after 7-hour surgery

Woman tweets to CM, police; probe ordered

Woman tweets to CM, police; probe ordered

Environmental activists hold protest outside Ludhiana Mayor's house

Four nabbed for cultivating poppy, 2 for stealing cables

Two test +ve in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Villagers foil bid to break open ATM at Bhundri

Man, son killed in accident

Samana man, son killed in accident

433 more administered Covid vaccine in Patiala district

Shop worker films girl in trial room, held