Weightlifter Bedabrat Bharali bags second gold for India

Greater Noida

India’s Bedabrat Bharali won the country’s second gold medal, emerging on top of the podium in the men’s 67kg category on the fourth day of the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships here today. Bharali lifted 124kg in snatch and 149kg in clean and jerk for a total of 273kg in the youth men’s category.

New Delhi

Digvijay in squad for Davis Cup tie against Morocco

Digvijay Pratap Singh was the only new addition as the All India Tennis Association today announced a six-member team for the upcoming Davis Cup World Group II tie against Morocco to be played in Lucknow on September 16 and 17. Sumit Nagal, Sasikumar Mukund, Yuki Bhambari, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Rohan Bopanna were also picked for the tie.

Newcastle

Saint-Maximin swaps EPL for Saudi Pro League

Allan Saint-Maximin became the latest playe to swap the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League after leaving Newcastle to join Al-Ahli on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Hamburg

Local hope Zverev wins Hamburg European Open

Alexander Zverev won the Hamburg European Open for the first time by beating Laslo Djere 7-5 6-3. It’s the 26-year-old Zverev’s first title since winning in Turin, Italy, in November 2021. In Atalanta, Taylor Fritz won his sixth career title, beating Aleksandar Vukic 7-5 6-7(5) 6-4 at the Atlanta Open.

Warsaw

Swiatek routs Siegemund to grab year’s fourth title

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek won her fourth title of the year and her first at home by routing Laura Siegemund 6-0 6-1 in the final of the Poland Open. The French Open champion didn’t lose a set over the course of the tournament.