Weightlifter Harshada Sharad Garud becomes Junior World Champion

New Delhi, May 2
Harshada Sharad Garud on Monday became India’s first weightlifter to win a gold medal at the IWF Junior World Championships in Heraklion, Greece.
Harshada claimed the yellow metal with a total effort of 153kg (70kg+83kg) in the women’s 45kg category, opening India’s account on the opening day of the competition.
India 🇮🇳 just won its first ever gold medal in weightlifting junior world championship!— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 2, 2022
Extremely proud of you Harshada Garud !
• SAI NCOE Aurangabad Weightlifting athletes won gold in junior World championship in 45 kg category. pic.twitter.com/LAARYJjxr3
The 70kg effort in snatch earned Harshada a top-of-the-podium finish while she was second-best in the clean and jerk section, behind Turkey’s Bektas Cansu (85kg), who took home silver medal with an overall effort of 150kg (65kg+85 kg).
Hincu Teodora-Luminita of Moldova bagged the bronze 149kg (67kg+82kg) in the non-Olympic category.
The other Indian in the field, Anjali Patel finished fifth overall with a total effort of 148kg (67kg+81kg).
Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift in continental and World Championships. But, just one medal – for total lift – is awarded in the Olympics.
Mirabai Chanu who won a bronze in the 2013 and last year’s silver winner Achinta Sheuli are the other Indians who have won medals at the junior world event previously.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; curfew imposed in 10 police stations
Internet services suspended
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Posting communal harmony pictures from Malerkotla's Eid celebration, Bhagwant Mann says hatred can't vitiate Punjab's atmosphere
The CM tweets Eid celebration pictures on Twitter
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...