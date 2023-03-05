 Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins BBC Indian Sportswoman Of The Year award : The Tribune India

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins BBC Indian Sportswoman Of The Year award

28-year-old lifter from Manipur becomes first athlete to win the award twice in a row after bagging it in 2021 as well

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins BBC Indian Sportswoman Of The Year award

Mirabai Chanu. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, March 5

Tokyo Olympic Games silver-medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has bagged the 2022 ‘BBC Indian Sportswoman Of The Year’ award after a public vote.

The 28-year-old weightlifter from Manipur became the first athlete to win the award twice in a row after bagging it in 2021 as well.

At the Tokyo Games, she had become the first Indian to win a silver in the sport. Last year, she went on to secure gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. She also won a silver medal at the World Weightlifting Championships in 2022.

“I am really excited and want to say that I will be working even harder for the forthcoming games and win more medals for India,” said Chanu.

The other short-listed contenders for the award were wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, boxer Nikhat Zareen and badminton player PV Sindhu.

Table tennis player Bhavina Patel won the ‘BBC Para Sportswoman of the Year’ award, a category introduced this year.

She won a silver at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, becoming the first Indian paddler to achieve the feat. Bhavina also won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“It is indeed a gratifying feeling to win this prestigious award which is part of a wonderful initiative empowering women and sportspersons. It is also commendable to see BBC focusing on para sports and making India more inclusive,” said Bhavina.

Former captain of the Indian women’s hockey team Pritam Siwach was conferred with the ‘BBC Lifetime Achievement Award’ for her contribution to Indian sports and inspiring generations of players.

Siwach was the first woman hockey coach to be given the Dronacharya Award, the highest national award for coaches.

“This award has been conferred upon eminent sportswomen in the past three years. I was very happy to know that this year, I will be getting the award. The specialty of this award is that it is given to women. It motivates us when we get such awards,” said Siwach.

Boxer Nitu Ghanghas was chosen as the ‘BBC Emerging Player of the Year’. She is a two-time youth world champion and Commonwealth Games medallist. She won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the minimum weight category.

The women’s lawn bowls team of Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia, which won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games—India’s first-ever medal in the sport—was given the ‘BBC Changemaker of the Year Award’.

BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year Award was launched in 2019 to celebrate sportswomen in India who have made their mark on the world stage.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

2
Nation

Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight, Delhi Police say legal action being taken

3
Punjab

Punjab leg of G-20 meetings in Amritsar as per schedule, says Chief Secretary

4
Haryana

12 IPS officers shifted in Haryana

5
Delhi

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

6
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' becomes all-time No. 1 Hindi film in India

7
Himachal

Tunnel work halted due to unstable strata, water tank

8
Nation

9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over ‘blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia's arrest

9
Trending

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song 'Gasolina', video goes viral

10
Nation

Winds may flatten wheat crop, impact yield

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31
Business

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC
Chandigarh

Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Top News

9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over ‘blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia arrest

9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over ‘blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia's arrest

Say charges against former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's ...

Jail superintendent among five officials arrested after Goindwal Sahib prison clash video goes viral

Gangsters ‘celebrate’ killing inside Goindwal Sahib jail in Punjab; prison superintendent among 5 arrested after video surfaces

2 gangsters accused in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder...

India summons Swiss envoy over anti-India posters in Geneva

India summons Swiss envoy over anti-India posters in Geneva

Swiss ambassador conveys to Ministry of External Affairs tha...

Imran Khan dodges arrest after Islamabad Police show up at his residence; addresses party workers

Imran Khan dodges arrest after Islamabad Police show up at his residence; addresses party workers

Former PM has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts from t...

Nagaland heading for opposition-less government

Nagaland heading for opposition-less government as nearly all parties extend unconditional support to Neiphiu Rio-led NDPP

In the state Assembly elections, for which results were decl...


Cities

View All

As a fallout of Ajnala incident, Centre may shift G-20 Summit out of Punjab

Punjab leg of G-20 meetings in Amritsar as per schedule, says Chief Secretary

Lakshmi Vihar firing: 5 held with weapons

1 nabbed in Sikkim tourist death case

Days after clash, DC visits Goindwal jail

Man found dead at Darbar Sahib

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

High Court packs a punch, Panchkula road freed of protesters

2 students hurt in clash at Kharar college

MC plans to charge joints on area basis

High Court orders FIR, probe by special team

Poster supporting Sisodia: Delhi Police to question school principal, management commitment coordinator

Poster supporting Sisodia: Delhi Police to question school principal, management commitment coordinator

Manish Sisodia being tortured by CBI, pressured to sign documents with false charges: AAP

9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over ‘blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia's arrest

Four gold bars worth Rs 1.95 crore recovered from aircraft's toilet at New Delhi's IGI airport

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

Snatching cases on the rise, bizmen meet police

Snatching cases on the rise, bizmen meet police

State’s first e-library set up in Hoshiarpur

Sarpanches join AAP

Forest land freed in Sultanpur Lodhi

On Day 2, folk dances steal the show, enthral audience

NHAI nod to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

NHAI nod to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Spa raided over flesh trade racket plaints

Illegal mining: Surprise raid at 2 villages in Ludhiana dist

Mystery shrouds elderly man’s death in Khanna

Ludhiana man dies by suicide, wife held

Truck, two-wheeler collide, 2 schoolgirls among 3 hurt

Truck, two-wheeler collide, 2 schoolgirls among 3 hurt

Awareness rally on declining sex ratio at Pbi varsity

Golden jubilee reunion