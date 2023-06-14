Weightlifters Mirabai and Bindyarani to train in USA

New Delhi: The Sports Ministry has approved the foreign training camp for Target Olympic Podium Scheme weightlifters Mirabai Chanu and Bindyarani Devi. During their 65-day camp in St. Louis in the USA, the duo will be accompanied by Indian chief coach Vijay Sharma.

London

Djokovic returns to No. 1, Nadal out of top 100

Novak Djokovic reclaimed the world No. 1 ranking from Carlos Alcaraz after winning his men’s record 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open, while Rafa Nadal dropped out of the top 100 for the first time in 20 years. Nadal has not played since January because of a hip injury sustained during the Australian Open. In the women’s rankings, Iga Swiatek retained top spot after defending her French Open title.

New Delhi

Randhawa resigns as AFI’s selection panel chairman

Gurbachan Singh Randhawa today said he has resigned as the chairman of the Athletics Federation of India’s selection committee “after serving in the position for 18 years”. The 84-year-old, who won a gold medal at the 1962 Asian Games in decathlon and finished a creditable fifth in the 110m hurdles event at the 1964 Olympics, said his advancing age is “making it difficult for me to give the job my 100 per cent”.

Mumbai

AIFF receives five bids for direct entry in I-League

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) today announced that it has received five proposals, including from Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd from Punjab, for direct entry in the upcoming I-League season. It added that the Indian Women’s League will be an eight-team affair in the coming edition. Agencies