Well-oiled & well deserved

Saudis log 1st upset, stun Messi and Co.

From left: Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari cuts inside Argentina's Cristian Romero and Rodrigo De paul, unleashes a blinder past goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for a historic victory. Reuters



LUSAIL, November 22

The unheralded Saudi Arabia notched one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history today with a 2-1 win over Lionel Messi’s Argentina thanks to a scintillating second-half comeback.

Saudi Arabia’s players celebrate. Reuters

On his fifth and final quest for the only major trophy to elude him, the 35-year-old Messi scored a 10th minute penalty in a dominant first half display where he and Lautaro Martinez also had three goals disallowed for offside. But Saudi Arabia, the second-lowest ranked team in the tournament after Ghana, threw caution to the wind at the start of the second half, charging at Argentina’s defence in front of a frenzied crowd of 88,012.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi looks on as Saudi Arabia’s players celebrate. Reuters

First, Saleh Al-Shehri squeezed in a low shot in the 48th minute. Then, to the disbelief of even the Saudi fans, Salem Al-Dawsari curled in a scorching strike from the edge of the penalty area in the 53rd minute to leave Argentina and Messi looking utterly shell-shocked in the Group C opener.

Despite plenty of possession after that, Argentina could not break the defence of Green Falcons, competing in their sixth World Cup but with no previous win in an opening game.

Messi leaves the pitch. ap/pti

The entire game was played in an extraordinary atmosphere at the Lusail Stadium, with Argentina’s traditionally massive and raucous following matched by the thousands of Saudis who had come across the border to cheer on their team. “Our team fulfils our dreams!” and “Where is Messi? We beat him!”, the green-clad Saudis chanted over and over in the Lusail Stadium, on their feet and greeting every clearance — including one headed off the goal-line —with a deafening roar. — Reuters

Biggest shocks

June 1950

USA 1-0 England

July 1966

North Korea 1-0 Italy

June 1978

Scotland 3-2 Netherlands

June 1990

Argentina 0-1 Cameroon

June 1994

Republic of Ireland 1-0 Italy

May 2002

France 0-1 Senegal

June 2002

Italy 1-2 South Korea

June 2010

Spain 0-1 Switzerland

November 2022

Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia

1 Messi became the first Argentinian to score in four World Cups on his 20th appearance in the tournament. Only Diego Maradona has played more games for Argentina at the World Cup — 21 in all.

32 Argentina’s last defeat in their opening match at a World Cup was 32 years ago — against Cameroon in 1990.

36 Saudi Arabia ended Argentina’s 36-game unbeaten run, stretching back to a defeat against Brazil three years ago.

Danes, Poles held

Al Rayyan: Substitute Andreas Cornelius hit the post and Denmark had a late penalty appeal turned down, while Tunisia wasted two clear chances in a 0-0 draw in their World Cup Group D opener at Education City Stadium today. Meanwhile, Poland’s Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty in a 0-0 draw with Mexico. Reuters

Today’s matches LIVE on sports 18

Morocco vs Croatia 3:30pm

Germany vs Japan 6:30pm

Spain vs Costa Rica 9:30pm

Belgium vs Canada 12:30am (Thu)

