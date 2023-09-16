 We're trying to improve our batting on slow pitches: Shubman Gill : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • We're trying to improve our batting on slow pitches: Shubman Gill

We're trying to improve our batting on slow pitches: Shubman Gill

Bangladesh defeats India by 6 runs in last Super-4 match

We're trying to improve our batting on slow pitches: Shubman Gill

India's Shubman Gill celebrates scoring a century during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Colombo. AP Photo



PTI

Colombo, September 16

Indian batters, barring centurion Shubman Gill, struggled against Bangladesh spinners on a pitch that offered turn and grip during their six-run defeat in the Asia Cup Super-4 match, and the opener said they are working on their skills to master such tracks.

Gill said it was important to give attention to the area in view of the approaching World Cup, and the Asia Cup final on Sunday against Sri Lanka.

"It is definitely an area that we are trying to improve on. We had camp in Bangalore before coming here, and we were practicing on similar wickets," said Gill during the post-match press conference after India failed to chase down 265.

"World Cup is such a long tournament as we go deeper into the tournament, the wicket tends to get slower."         

Gill said the Indian batting unit is trying to minimise the dot balls by increasing the strike rotation.

"It is not easy for batsmen who are coming in to rotate the strike and minimise those dot balls. As a batting unit, we are looking to work on it," he said.

On their approach against Bangladesh spinners at Premadasa stadium, Gill said the batters were trying to play late.

"Taking singles was not easy on this wicket. So, we were trying to let the ball come to the bat because we get more runs square of the wicket on slow wickets. So, we were trying to play the ball late," he added.

Gill said he should have stayed back and carried India past the finishing line against Bangladesh, but termed the chase as a good learning experience.

"Sometimes, there is so much adrenaline when you are batting, you miscalculate. It was a miscalculation on my part.

"But when I got out and there was a lot of time left, and if I would have batted not that aggressive then we should have gotten over the line. But these are learnings, and fortunately this game wasn't the final."  

Axar Patel had coped a bit of beating on his right hand during the match against Bangladesh but Gill allayed any concerns.

"I don't think there is anything wrong with Axar. I think that was temporary and nothing to worry about," he said.

Gill also defended India's decision to rest five frontline players in Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj for the Bangladesh match.

"The reason why we gave rest to all the bowlers is because they played continuously for three days against Pakistan and then Sri Lanka. The bowlers needed a bit of rest, so that they can come back fresh for the final," he said.

#Bangladesh #Cricket #Shubman Gill

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

2
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

3
World

Pakistan miffed over UAE including PoK in India in map on new Economic Corridor

4
India

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

5
Haryana

Offices, premises of builders raided in Gurugram

6
India

Ukraine includes top Indian diamond producer in list of ‘sponsors of the war’

7
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

8
Punjab

High Court junks Punjab ex-DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya's report on top police officials

9
Himachal

Himachal shocker: Woman’s face blackened, hair forcibly cut, paraded in village by in-laws in Hamirpur district

10
J & K

Avoid ambush hypothesis: J&K Police to veterans; says terrorists will be neutralised

Don't Miss

View All
10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Top News

Encounter breaks out near LoC in J-K's Baramulla

2 militants killed in encounter in J-K's Uri

A fierce gunfight begins when joint teams of security forces...

Jaahnavi Kandula death: Seattle police officer says comments taken out of context; online petition seeks his termination

Jaahnavi Kandula death: Seattle police officer says comments taken out of context; online petition seeks his termination

Reconstituted CWC to hold first meeting in Hyderabad; strategy for assembly, LS polls on agenda

Reconstituted CWC to hold first meeting in Hyderabad; strategy for assembly, general election on agenda

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh appears before Chandigarh court in ‘molestation’ case

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh appears before Chandigarh court in ‘molestation’ case

The court had earlier issued the notice to the minister afte...

Asaram approaches Rajasthan High Court for parole

Asaram approaches Rajasthan High Court for parole

Asaram, a self-styled godman, has been serving a life senten...


Cities

View All

1992 Fake Encounter Case: Harjit Singh’s kin feel their struggle vindicated

1992 fake encounter case: Harjit Singh's kin feel their struggle vindicated

Golden Temple decked up to mark first 'Parkash Purb' of Guru Granth Sahib

Holiday in Amritsar district today to mark Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Granth Sahib

Birth, death certificates already digitised in Amritsar

ADA demolishes illegal colony on Majitha Road

Cotton sells above MSP, farmers upbeat

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh appears before Chandigarh court in ‘molestation’ case

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh appears before Chandigarh court in ‘molestation’ case

Chandigarh Administration to rope in experts to interpret order of Supreme Court

‘Jai Hind, papa’: Six-year-old son lights Col Manpreet Singh’s pyre in Mohali

Parking lots a mess in Chandigarh, visitors left to fend for themselves

As dengue threat looms, minister leads inspection in Mohali village

Under-construction society lift collapses in Noida, 4 killed

Under-construction society lift collapses in Noida, 4 killed

Kanwal Sibal likely to be JNU chancellor

DUSU poll: 27 candidates file nomination for president’s post

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted in Noida, 8 nabbed

Excise Policy Scam: SC defers hearing on Sisodia’s bail application to October 4

Floods leave schools in deplorable state

Floods leave schools in deplorable state

Drugs under bonnet, 2 Jalandhar cops caught by BSF in Ferozepur

Two test positive for dengue, case tally hits 63

Civic body tightens noose on unauthorised constructions, razes six shops on Kotla road

127 camps for Ayushman health cards from Sep 17

We reversed trend of industry migration from state: Kejriwal

We reversed trend of industry migration from state: Kejriwal

CM: Ludhiana factories can run from residential areas for three more years

10 drunk youths tease girls, thrash kin

Business tycoons hail govt initiatives

Mann honours progressive farmers at PAU fair

Patiala district dengue count 293, 35 cases in past 7 days

Patiala district dengue count 293, 35 cases in past 7 days

Thrashing of Punjabi University professor: 13 booked for bid to commit culpable homicide

Trashing of professor: Failure of Punjabi University admn, says PUTA

Asha workers march up to minister’s house in Patiala

ASI thrashes old man in Patiala, suspended