West Bengal pip Assam in lawn bowls

Ahmedabad, September 29
The Gujarat women’s tennis team entered the semifinals, while the West Bengal women’s lawn bowls team registered a stunning 12-11 victory over Assam in the National Games here today.
Defending champions Gujarat beat Telangana, and will face Karnataka in the last-4. Maharashtra will lock horns with Tamil Nadu.
At the shooting range, 2012 Olympics silver medallist Vijay Kumar (Himachal Pradesh) was placed second behind Ankur Goel (Uttarakhand) and ahead of Anish Bhanwala (Haryana) after the first stage of the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol competition.
Sri Karthik Sabari Raj (Tamil Nadu) topped the men’s 10m air rifle qualification charts with 632.2 points, leaving the likes of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (Madhya Pradesh), Divyansh Singh Panwar (Rajasthan) and Arjun Babuta (Punjab) in his wake.
