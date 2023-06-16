 West Indies, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka head into ICC World Cup Qualifier unbeaten : The Tribune India

Netherlands and Nepal enter group stages

Photo for representational purpose only. File



PTI

Dubai, June 16

West Indies, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will enter the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier high on confidence, having won both their warm-up matches ahead of the tournament.

Both Netherlands and Nepal will also enter the group stages on the back of victories, with the Netherlands overcoming Ireland while Nepal beat Oman.

Powell powers West Indies to big win against UAE

Big-hitting Rovman Powell’s rapid century helped the West Indies defeat UAE by 114 runs at Takashinga, Harare on Thursday.

Nicholas Pooran’s 74 had helped the Windies to a commanding position before three wickets in nine balls saw his side slip to 198-7 midway.

But Powell combined with Keemo Paul to put on 139 for the eighth wicket, the former eventually dismissed for 105 from just 55 balls as the Windies posted 374 for nine.

The UAE had a centurion of their own in the form of Basil Hameed, who batted valiantly to reach 122 not out as his side fell 114 runs short.

Yannic Cariah was again the star of the West Indies attack as he took four for 58 to back up his four-wicket haul in the first warm-up game.

Zimbabwe go two from two after dominant Scotland victory

Brandon McMullen fell one run short of a half-century as Scotland were bowled out for 163 having been put into bat by hosts Zimbabwe.

The right-hander put on an innings-high partnership of 47 runs with Matthew Cross for the second wicket before the latter was bowled by Brad Evans for 32.

McMullen was unable to build another partnership before he was dismissed by Ryan Burl for 49, with late cameos from Jack Jarvis (26) and Christopher McBride (20) pushing Scotland past 150.

In response, Zimbabwe chased the modest total inside 25 overs with six wickets to spare.

Sikandar Raza top scored with 44 from 28 balls while Joylord Gumbie and Craig Ervine both made 37, with Micheal Leask’s two quick wickets only providing temporary resistance.

Karunaratne century sets up big win for Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne made a sparkling century as Sri Lanka handed USA a 198-run defeat in Bulawayo.

Karunaratne was joined at the crease by Kusal Mendis in the seventh over with Sri Lanka 39 for one, before the pair combined for a 191-run partnership to power the Lions to 392 for five.

Mendis departed for 105 from 91 before Karunaratne retired not out on 111 from 100 balls to leave time for strong middle-order striking from Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka, who added 112 for the fifth wicket.

After losing both openers for just 10 runs to begin their response, the USA rebuilt through Monank Patel who scored 68 before becoming one of three wickets in an over for Matheesha Pathirana to leave USA on 106 for seven.

Shayan Jahangir was left stranded on 63 not out as Usman Rafiq was run out with USA falling 198 runs short.

Barresi guides Netherlands to win

Ireland were bowled out for 193 in the 40th over with Harry Tector, who made a century against USA earlier in the week, one of seven players to score single figures against Netherlands as Scott Edward’s side shared the wickets around.

Lorcan Tucker rebuilt from 58 for five in the 20th over, helped by a quick-fire 46 from 25 balls from Gareth Delany, who became Shariz Ahmad’s second wicket.

Tucker was stumped by Edwards for 74 off the bowling of Clayton Floyd before Craig Young fell three balls later to Saqib Zulfiqar to bring Ireland’s innings to a premature close.

Wesley Barresi’s 90 helped see the Netherlands home, with Barresi and Max O’Dowd putting on 89 for the second wicket, though Ireland did not go down without a fight.

Three balls after O’Dowd departed, Noah Croes was also dismissed by Ben White, who returned figures of five for 61 as Ireland reduced Netherlands to 114 for six in the 19th over.

Barresi was dismissed 10 runs short of a century but Aryan Dutt and Logan van Beek calmly knocked off the remaining runs to see the Netherlands home by two wickets.

Nepal hold on to defeat Oman

Captain Zeeshan Maqsood rescued Oman after they slipped to seven for four, going on to make a run-a-ball century.

Maqsood combined with Shoaib Khan to steady Oman, putting on 84 runs for the fifth wicket before compiling an 115-run partnership with Ayaan Khan.

The left-hander was dismissed for 109 as Sompal Kami struck twice in the penultimate over before Khan departed in the final over for 56, Kami claiming figures of five for 57 to leave Oman 267 all out.

In reply, Nepal made a strong start as opener Kushal Bhurtel scored 101 before retiring as he and Bhim Sharki added 115 runs for the second wicket.

With Nepal needing just one run to win, Oman hit back with three quick wickets as Aqib Ilyas took four for 42 before Sandeep Lamichhane hit a six from the first ball that he faced to secure the win.

