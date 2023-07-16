WFI body runs into another roadblock

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, July 15

Days after announcing the dates of trials for the Asian Games squad, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)-appointed ad hoc committee to run the day-to-day affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has once again failed to come out with a criteria for wrestlers who will be invited for the trials.

The trials are to be held in the KD Jadhav stadium between July 22 and 23.

Today, the four-member committee led by Bhupinder Singh Bajwa was to announce the norms for the wrestlers but disagreement within the committee stalled the final announcement.

The issue is the direct entries of at least three wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Ravi Dahiya, in the Asian Games team. While Bajwa was in favour of the decision, the majority felt that it was not correct.

“We want the decision to be fair for all and this decision will send a wrong signal,” said a source.

Now, the committee is looking at the legality and also at the selection criteria set by the WFI. The selection criteria of the WFI states that “the selection of all weight categories are mandatory, however, the selection committee will have the discretion to select the iconic players like the medallists of Olympics/World Championships without trials provided recommendation from the chief coach/foreign expert”.

Going by the rule, Olympics medallists Bajrang, Dahiya and the 2022 World Championships bronze medallist Vinesh should get a direct entry to the Asian Games. Interestingly, if this norm is followed Sakshi Malik will have to fight in the trial.

‘No discussion’

Gian Singh, who attended the meeting, claimed the proposal to send three wrestlers to the Asian Games without a trial was not discussed when the committee sat together today.

“The only thing that I remember was the fact that a member said that we should follow the WFI selection policy for the Asian Games. There was no discussion about sending wrestlers to the Games without trials,” Singh said.

#Indian Olympic Association IOA