 WFI election a fixed match : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • WFI election a fixed match

WFI election a fixed match

Those opposing Singh panel also accommodated; Bajrang says career ‘doomed’

WFI election a fixed match

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik during a press conference. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal



Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, December 21

In Indian wrestling the term ‘noora kushti’ is a way to explain if a bout is fixed. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election had the same feel. The opposing groups — led by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist Sanjay Singh and Anita Sheoran — did not show any signs of friction.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and new president Sanjay Singh. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

There was no jostling for votes, not even a hint of unrest among the 47 voters who came to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) house for the election. Everything was calm, and there lied the biggest clue that the parties had come to an understanding. Since the day the Supreme Court vacated the stay on the election, there had been murmurs of backchannel parleys — a few seats were to be sacrificed to pacify the protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat.

While Sanjay Singh won the top post by an overwhelming margin of 40-7 votes, the results of two other posts showed that it was indeed a fixed match. Prem Chand Lochab and Devinder Kadian were elected as secretary general and senior vice-president, respectively, of the WFI’s new executive body.

A source told The Tribune that outgoing president Brij Bhushan was asked to accommodate both Lochab and Kadian, who are BJP party members in Haryana. And when Brij Bhushan publicly thanked the Union Government for paving the way for today’s election, there was no doubt in anyone’s minds that the government engineered this fix.

“I want to thank the government,” a heavily garlanded Brij Bhushan told the media. “It was the government that cleared the way for today as they pleaded to restart the election process with the Supreme Court. The Sports Ministry also opposed the stay by the Punjab & Haryana High Court and today I want to congratulate the government, the ministry that free and fair elections could be held today,” he added.

Two-time Asian Games gold medallist Kartar Singh was elected as a vice-president after getting 44 votes, the highest in the elections.

Other than Sheoran, who could only tally seven votes, the other losers in today’s elections were the protesting wrestlers, who had made it a personal fight to see that none of the Brij Bhushan loyalists got elected into the new body. The results did not sit well with them as they questioned the government for failing to act on their assurances.

“The Sports Minister (Anurag Thakur) said on camera in January that neither Brij Bhushan nor his people will be part of the new body,” Bajrang said. “But results unfortunately show that it has not been done. I do not feel that we will get justice for the girls as the system worked to break the unity of the complainants. It is still happening,” he added.

“His (Brij Bhushan) man has won the WFI elections. After what happened today, I think he will get a favourable verdict from the court as well. I still believe in the courts. We fought and this fight has to be continued for the next two generations. We fought with all our might but whatever assurances the government gave to us, they did not fulfill. It is sad that we need to fight to get justice,” he added.

Threat, allegations

Bajrang also raised the spectre that those who joined the protests may perish in accidents or face allegations to tarnish their image.

“Those who joined us, coaches and wrestlers, our careers are doomed now. We may face an incident like a car accident or wild allegations. Wait and watch, it will start to happen now. We have seen how powerful he is. We do not know whether we will get justice,” Bajrang said.

“We fought but we lost today but someone needs to continue this fight. Vinesh just said that despite Bhagat Singh’s sacrifice it took us a number of years to get independence. We do not know when we will get independence in wrestling. We are doubtful that we will be allowed to continue in wrestling because all his people have been elected today,” he added.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

Teary-eyed Sakshi Malik quits wrestling after Brij Bhushan loyalist becomes WFI chief

2
Sports

Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh elected Wrestling Federation of India chief

3
J & K

4 soldiers killed, 3 injured as terrorists ambush Army vehicles in J-K’s Poonch

4
Punjab

Punjab minister Aman Arora gets 2-year RI for assault

5
Punjab

Two members of Prince Chauhan gang held after police encounter in Mohali

6
Sports

Landscape gardener 18 months back, Spencer Johnson makes his mum smile with hefty IPL paycheck

7
India

Dhankhar has brought casteism to Parliament, Kharge alleges as Opposition MPs take out protest march

8
Trending

Employee changes everybody’s password after quitting job; says ‘they treated me like a doormat’, her sweet revenge

9
India

Parliament clears Bill on appointment of Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commissioners

10
India

Any talk of changing Constitution is meaningless, PM Modi says in a rare interview

Don't Miss

View All
43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral
Trending

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral

Top News

Search operation under way at Poonch terror attack site

Search operation to track down terrorists in J-K’s Poonch begins

5 army personnel were killed and two others injured in a ter...

Many parallels between terror funding in Punjab, Kashmir

Many parallels between terror funding in Punjab, Kashmir

After Joe Biden expresses inability to travel to Delhi, French President Emmanuel Macron set to be Republic Day chief guest

After Joe Biden expresses inability to travel to Delhi, French President Emmanuel Macron to be Republic Day chief guest

India had invited US President Joe Biden to grace the occasi...

One person dies in Kerala as state records 265 new Covid-19 cases

One person dies in Kerala as state records 265 new Covid-19 cases

Of the 328 coronavirus infections reported nationwide till 8...

BSF intercepts drone, recovers contraband in Punjab's Fazilka

BSF intercepts drone, seizes contraband in Punjab's Fazilka

The contraband is suspected to be heroin


Cities

View All

70-yr-old sewadar found murdered in Dargah

70-yr-old sewadar found murdered in Dargah

Amit Shah’s remarks on ‘Bandi Singhs’ leave Sikh bodies dejected

Corruption case: Ex-Improvement Trust law officer surrenders in court

20-yr-old woman consumes poisonous substance, dies

2 arrested for attacking cop

Cops raid drugs hotspots

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

Civic body could have avoided expenditure of ~18.38 cr: Audit

Chandigarh Civic body could have avoided expenditure of Rs 18.38 cr: Audit

Chandigarh issues advisory on Covid

Mohali: 2 held in Daun Majra encounter

Pedestrian dies in hit-&-run on Dhanoni-Dera Bassi road

Amit Shah in Chandigarh today, to open 12 projects

AQI deteriorates, back in ‘very poor’ category

AQI deteriorates, back in ‘very poor’ category

Delhi to simplify registration of properties

Fire breaks out in Delhi building

Delhi Congress launches crowdfunding drive

Zoo releases twin Royal Bengal Tiger cubs for display

2 inmates die under mysterious circumstances in Hoshiarpur jail

2 inmates die in Hoshiarpur jail under mysterious circumstances

SDO, fitter helper in VB net for seeking Rs 1L bribe

AAP’s Delhi Model promise far from reality

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann pays surprise visit to Ranjit Sagar Dam in Pathankot

Phagwara Sewa Kendra burgled

Max road accidents occurred in clear weather during 2022

Max road accidents occurred in clear weather during 2022

4 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Man lands in police net for killing youth

Scuffle over petty issue leaves elderly man dead

Notice issued to ‘illegal’ colony

Rongla panchayat passes resolution to slap drug peddlers with ~1L fine

Rongla panchayat passes resolution to slap drug peddlers with Rs 1L fine

Poisoning of woman by imposter at PGI: Newborn robbed of mother’s love, husband grapples with grief

Tomato crop on 1,000 acres hit by late blight attack in Sanaur, says report

Punjab minister Aman Arora gets 2-year RI for assault

Cleanliness drive ahead of Jor Mela