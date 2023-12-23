WFI hopes UWW lifts ban soon

PTI

New Delhi, December 22

The newly-elected body of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) today requested the world governing body (UWW) to lift the ban imposed on it and also announced that it will host the Senior National Championships from January 28 in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar.

A day after taking charge of the federation, president Sanjay Singh said resumption of competitions is the new body’s priority.

Hours after getting elected on Thursday, the new federation officials had decided to host the U-15 and U-20 Nationals in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh.

“We wrote to the UWW today that the ban imposed on the WFI should now be lifted as elections have been held democratically. I am sure the suspension will end soon,” Sanjay said.

The UWW had suspended the WFI on August 23 for not holding timely elections.

“Our priority is to restart the competitions. The Senior Nationals will be hosted by Maharashtra. The states have also announced their trials for the Nationals,” he said.

Trouble brewing

Meanwhile, trouble has started brewing within the sports body with secretary general Prem Chand Lochab demanding postponement of the Junior Nationals, saying the president did not follow rules while announcing the dates.

The decision about the U15 and U20 Nationals was taken by the newly-elected members. Former RSPB secretary Lochab, who won from the rival Anita Sheoran panel, had not attended the meeting. He claimed that all the decisions should come through the WFI secretary general.

Sanjay maintained that he did not flout any rule since the bylaws of the WFI constitution allow him to take decision and the secretary general is bound to follow.

Lochab today wrote to Sanjay that a few states have objected to the rescheduling. “…it is felt that the grievances of state federations are genuine and may be considered and the U20 and U15 National Wrestling Championships 2023 scheduled at Nandini Nagar, Gonda from December 28-30 may be postponed,” Lochab wrote.

