 WFI ups ante in bid to get suspension lifted

  • Sports
  WFI ups ante in bid to get suspension lifted

WFI ups ante in bid to get suspension lifted

Pointing out a string of changes in governance post election, new president again writes to UWW

WFI ups ante in bid to get suspension lifted


Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, January 6

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has put the ball in the United World Wrestling’s court (UWW) as it wants its suspension lifted after the election of the new executive.

The new WFI president Sanjay Singh has written a fresh letter to the UWW president Nenad Lalovic, wherein he pointed out a string of changes brought about by the new body as evidence that it was working towards good governance principles.

“Pursuant to the election, the newly elected body has taken charge of the WFI and is managing its affairs and we await for the lifting of the provisional suspension imposed by the UWW. We understand that we continue to be an affiliated member of the UWW, however, there is a provisional suspension imposed by the UWW which has to be vacated after holding of the elections of the WFI as mentioned in your letter dated 23rd August 2023,” Singh wrote.

Further, Singh has informed the WFI’s general council has constituted an eight-member Internal Complaints Committee and the Athletes’ Commission. He also informed that the WFI office has been shifted to a new location.

“The WFI is committed towards the development of the sport and the safeguard of the athletes. The WFI is having its 1st executive council meeting on the 16th January 2024 and if you require any additional information or decision that needs to be taken by the WFI, the same can be done in the executive committee meeting,” he stated.

Interestingly, the new WFI president cited the recent junior wrestlers’ protest to make a strong case of getting the suspension revoked.

“... The junior wrestlers in India are extremely frustrated and disappointed by the inaction of the WFI for not holding the junior and sub-junior championships in 2023. There were major protests by hundreds of wrestlers on 3rd January 2023 in India,” he said.

“Hence, it is imperative that the provisional suspension be revoked as the athletes are getting desperate for the WFI to restart work with the UWW for the betterment of the sport and athletes. We would like to assure you that there shall be no prejudice caused to any athlete and they shall be duly entered in all international events. Also, we will be organising the national and state events in the coming year. Looking forward for a positive response from the UWW,” he added.

