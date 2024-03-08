WFI withdraws circular, ad hoc panel to conduct selection trials

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, March 7

In yet another setback to the sport of wrestling, the Delhi High Court has decided that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) cannot hold selection trials.

The WFI, in its circular, had announced two-day trials in New Delhi to select the team for the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships and Asia Olympic Qualifier to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in April.

In a surprising decision, Justice Sachin Datta

has authorised the ad hoc panel, headed by Bhupendra Singh Bajwa, to conduct the trials.

The decision came after the WFI had to agree to withdraw its circular to hold the trials. This was done after both the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and Sports Ministry claimed that the body was not recognised by them.

Justice Datta, while hearing a petition filed by Bajrang Punia, further said that the trials of the women’s team will be held in Patiala, while the men’s freestyle and Greco-Roman competitions will be held in Sonepat. It is expected that the dates of the trials will be the same — March 10-11.

Further, the order ensures that Antim Panghal, who had sought an exemption from the trials, will be sent to the championships without taking part in the trials.

“Needless to say the ad hoc committee shall ensure that all athletes, which are found eligible are permitted to take part in the trial,” the order stated.

However, the judgment is not clear as to who will send the entries of the team — the WFI or the ad hoc panel? In its letter that lifted the WFI suspension, the United World Wrestling had also allowed the Sanjay Singh-led new WFI executive to send the team entries for the championships.

The WFI’s lawyer Hemant Phalpher said the final order is still awaited. “No legal issue is decided in the matter. The decision (to withdraw the circular) was taken in the interest of the sportspersons. The fact remains that all legal issues remain open and will be decided on April 26, which is the next date of hearing,” Phalpher told The Tribune.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.