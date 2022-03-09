What a comeback on Women's Day! Pakistan cricketer Bismah Maroof dedicates half-century to her baby Fatima

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 9

Pakistan women cricket captain Bismah Maroof celebrated her fifty with a baby rocking gesture in the dressing room. Apparently, it all happened on women’s day and the Pakistan skipper dedicated the feat to her baby girl, Fatima.



Just a second match into her comeback after childbirth, Maroof becomes the first Pakistani player to score a half-century against Australia in ODI World Cup on Tuesday.

It would have been great to have a win on #WomensDay but I want to tell all the women, especially little girls around the globe today: you are powerful, amazing & can pursue any dreams, no matter what.



P.S thanks for all the love & prayers for me & my Fatima ❤️ #blessed pic.twitter.com/K2Ge0cV7PI — Bismah Maroof (@maroof_bismah) March 8, 2022

She remained unbeaten on 78. During her 122-ball knock, the skipper smashed eight boundaries and helped her team to reach the respectable total of 190 for 6 against Australia.

Pakistan captain has also been hailed as 'inspirational' by the Indian players.

On Sunday, after India defeated Pakistan by 107 runs at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Mandhana along with vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh and Richa Ghosh were seen playing with Maroof's six-month old daughter Fatima.

There was also a video of reserve India player Ekta Bisht playing with baby Fatima just after the end of the match. The pictures and the videos of the Indian team players playing with baby Fatima went viral on social media.

This will warm your heart in beautiful ways: India’s cricket team spending time with the baby daughter of Pakistan team’s captain Bismah Maroof after their World Cup match.



V @ghulamabbasshah pic.twitter.com/pg9WpxmBaY — Mujib Mashal (@MujMash) March 6, 2022

Mandhana took to Instagram on Monday and praised Maroof's efforts in playing international cricket after becoming a mother.

Pakistan’s Captain Bismah Maroof!

You are the role model our girls need to see as they grow up! More power to you! pic.twitter.com/ukInlFI5JE — Beenish Uzair (@beenshfatima) March 6, 2022

"Coming back post pregnancy in 6 months and playing international cricket is so inspiring. @bismahmaroof setting an example for sportswoman across the globe. Lots of love to baby Fatima from India and I hope she picks the bat just like you because lefties are special," wrote Mandhana on her Instagram story.

Earlier, before the match, a picture of Maroof holding baby Fatima on her arm while another player helped in pushing the baby cradle became a huge source of delight on social media. The images also spoke of women making a comeback to international cricket after becoming mothers as a significant moment in the game. In the ongoing World Cup, there are eight mothers participating in the mega event.

"It was a very different feeling and coming back in a World Cup and playing a match. I was a bit emotional and my mother and my daughter is there - it was a special moment for me and I really want to make it count - this tournament- because they both are here," said Maroof after playing her first ODI match since February 2020, especially after taking a maternity leave and giving birth to Fatima. With inputs from IANS

