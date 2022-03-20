‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Chandigarh, March 20
‘What a day to be alive’? Cricketers, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s, tiff is no big secret to us. With fans fighting on Twitter-- with a hit below the belt--we did not think, it will come this low.
This was perhaps the most meaningless and brainless trend seen and have been flayed by most users on Twitter.
#Anushka_Apna_Kutta_Sambhal and #Ritika_Apna_Kutta_Sambhal have been trending since Holi. The fans showed disrespect not only to the player, but also to their wives. Netizes have criticised the fans of both Virat and Rohit saying that both the players were pride for every Indian. The fans who started the trends have been slammed and asked to stop using foul language against the women and the players with many saying 'what a day to be alive'.
Things turned sour between the two set of fans of the players during the 2019 ODI Cricket World Cup when Virat Kohli was accused of trying to sabotage Rohit’s career.
While things between them were improving with time, it was during Holi, the two set of fans started a twitter war hurling abuses and insults not only on the cricketers, but also on their wives.
Below are the tweets:
Who did this 😭😭😂#Anushka_Apna_Kutta_Sambhal pic.twitter.com/MJutI9QnqQ— 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓻𝓸𝓾𝓷𝓭𝓮𝓻 𝓐𝓷𝓴𝓲𝓽 💫 (@Rohit_ka_fan) March 18, 2022
U guys are Assholes still trending this shame on u guys 🔥#Anushka_Apna_Kutta_Sambhal pic.twitter.com/Qr9dVGl6FF— Aman⁴⁵ ❤️🇮🇳 (@Proudindian456) March 20, 2022
Student of Greta Thunberg Academy! 😜#Anushka_Apna_Kutta_Sambhal pic.twitter.com/BvWRfRE72o— Niraj Gurjar (@CristianoxRohit) March 18, 2022
Still trending— कट्टर Rohit Sharma समर्थक ∆🅱️Hī (@BrahmanAbhishe7) March 20, 2022
Stop it guys 🥴#Anushka_Apna_Kutta_Sambhal pic.twitter.com/lx8JsiKLmq
Anushka pls yaar sambhal lo apana kutta because #Anushka_Apna_Kutta_Sambhal— Golden Tweets 🐣🐥 (@GoldenTweets21) March 20, 2022
is trending since 3 days which is repetitive in my trending list.
No one should disrespect any player. They both belong to our nation and pride for every Indian. #Anushka_Apna_Kutta_Sambhal— Rakesh Kumar Sahoo (@iam_rks333) March 20, 2022
What kind of language you people are using against a female for criticizing his Husband. Pathetic. #anushka_apna_kutta_sambhal— Roshan (@roshanv1490) March 20, 2022
Where is this country is going.— Arshad Kamal (@akamaltanha) March 19, 2022
No doubt this country is going towards darkness, hate, violence.
Brainless andhbhakt destroying the beauty of this great nation.#Anushka_Apna_Kutta_Sambhal pic.twitter.com/FEgSTwSgkR
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
LIVE updates: Arvind Kejriwal says 'proud of CM Bhagwant Mann's work in just three days'
Mann, Kejriwal address AAP MLAs of Punjab via video-confere...
Japan to invest Rs 3.2 lakh crore in India over next five years
6 agreements inked | Ukraine, China discussed
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia
Britain says Russia now pursuing strategy of attrition
Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab
'Gangsters force international players to take part in their...
Suzuki to invest Rs 10,445 crore for manufacturing electric vehicles, batteries in Gujarat
MoU signed at India-Japan Economic Forum held in New Delhi o...