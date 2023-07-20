What’s so special about Vinesh? Ruffled Antim questions decision

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, July 19

The ad hoc committee’s decision to send Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat to the Asian Games without trials has angered the wrestling community.

One of Vinesh’s main challengers in the 53kg category, Antim Panghal, has already announced that she will sit on a dharna in Hisar.

“They are sending Vinesh to the Asian Games directly when she has not fought for months,” Antim said in the video posted online.

“On the other hand, I won the gold medal in the Junior World Championships in 2022. In (April) 2023, I won the silver medal in the senior Asian Championships. She has not practised for a year and I am being told she is injured. It is being said those who will go to the Asian Games will again be sent to the World Championships, which is a quota event (for the Paris Olympics). Shall I quit wrestling?” she added.

“I just want to know on what basis she is being sent. Ravi Dahiya and Sakshi Malik are not being sent directly, so what is so special about her. I am not claiming that I will beat her, but there are others as well who are capable of beating her. All I want is that a trial should be held,” she added.

Sujeet Kalkal, the reigning national champion, wants a chance to challenge Bajrang for the spot in the men’s 65kg category. “I fought Bajrang at the Commonwealth Games trials, which was very close. He got direct entry into the semifinals, while we had to play more bouts,” Kalkal said.

“He was selected without trials for the World Championships. He lost 0-10 against a US wrestler (Yianni Diakomihalis) in the World Championships. I beat that same wrestler 8-2 in the ranking series,” Kalkal said.

“I am not saying I will beat him (in the trials), but we have five-six wrestlers who can beat him. We should get a fair chance. We have dreams to win at the Olympics but if people keep on sending wrestlers directly then what will happen to our dreams,” he added.

IOA’s damage control

Meanwhile, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) twice issued a clarification. “In the previous release, ‘to maximize the chances of sending the most competitive wrestling team to the Asian Games 2022, the final selection of wrestlers will be made prior to departure of the team for the competition’. This may be read as ‘to maximize the chances of sending the most competitive wrestling team to the Asian Games 2022, the final assessment of the wrestling team will be made prior to departure of the team for competition,” the IOA said.

#Bajrang Punia #Vinesh Phogat