 When Gen Pervez Musharraf told Lakshmipathy Balaji: ‘You are a great soldier... I salute your spirit’ : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • When Gen Pervez Musharraf told Lakshmipathy Balaji: ‘You are a great soldier... I salute your spirit’

When Gen Pervez Musharraf told Lakshmipathy Balaji: ‘You are a great soldier... I salute your spirit’

In 2004 tour to Pakistan, India won ODI series 3-2 and Test series 2-1

When Gen Pervez Musharraf told Lakshmipathy Balaji: ‘You are a great soldier... I salute your spirit’

Gen Pervez Musharraf and Lakshmipathy Balaji. PTI file photos



PTI

New Delhi, August 5

Lakshmipathy Balaji turned out to be the cynosure of all eyes during the Indian cricket team’s tour of Pakistan in 2004 with his on-field exploits so much so that the then president Gen Pervez Musharraf saluted his spirit and hailed him as a great soldier fighting bravely for the team.

He was also cheered by girls when he visited the Wagah border and by a group of students at Lahore University, recalls cricket administrator Amrit Mathur, who was the team’s media manager, in his memoir “Pitchside: My Life in Cricket”.

In the book, Mathur brings alive insightful first-person accounts of some of Indian cricket’s most memorable moments with anecdotes, events and matches.

In the 2004 tour, India and Pakistan played five one-day international matches and three Tests. India won the ODI series 3-2 and the Test series 2-1.

After the second ODI in Rawalpindi, which India lost by 12 runs, Musharraf hosted a reception for the teams at the presidential palace in Islamabad.

“The players are told to leave their mobiles in the bus and names are tallied with a list and ticked off. Gifts for the president (BCCI mementos and a bat signed by the players, with the names written by V V S Laxman, who has neat handwriting) are taken away for security screening and will be delivered inside,” writes Mathur in the book, published by Westland Sports, an imprint of Westland Books.

“After a brief wait, the president strides in, impeccable in his crisp khaki uniform and black military boots. He appears taller than he looks on TV and wears his trousers high, which makes his legs look disproportionately long.

“The players line up for introductions and the president gives Sachin (Tendulkar) a long and vigorous handshake. After desultory yet polite conversation with the assembled guests, he walks to the centre of the hall and everyone gathers in a semicircle around him. Gifts are presented and the General thanks the team profusely. He proceeds to give a surprisingly accurate recap of the last two games,” the book says.

He praised Tendulkar and mentioned Mohammed Kaif’s stunning catch to dismiss Shoaib Malik that turned the first ODI in Karachi in India’s favour among others.

“But Musharraf’s best is reserved for Balaji, whom he hails as a great soldier, fighting bravely for his team even in a lost cause. As a soldier, he announces, not without a touch of drama, I salute his spirit,” Mathur writes.

“Musharraf’s charm offensive continues through the ‘chai’ ceremony. In what appears to be a carefully thought-through act, he mingles with the players, breaking protocol to make informal conversation. He requests Sachin for a photo, pats Balaji on the back and has a longish conversation with a beaming Parthiv Patel,” he adds.

The team also paid a visit to Wagah to witness the flag lowering ceremony.

Ironically, the Indian team was sitting on the Pakistan side.

“But there is no tension or discomfort because the Pakistani crowd happily greets the players. Soon, spectators on the Indian side spot the players among the Pakistanis. The loudest cheer from Lahore - and Amritsar - is reserved for Balaji, the latest superstar,” Mathur writes.

Balaji’s reaction when cheered by girls at Wagah was: “I didn’t know what to do. I wanted to hide”, the book says.

During the tour, Mathur on an invitation by the Lahore University of Management Sciences accompanied Rahul Dravid, Irfan Pathan, Ajit Agarkar and Balaji for an “apolitical cross cultural interactive exchange” with the students.

“As we arrive at the impressive building and walk up to the auditorium on the first floor, a surprise awaits us. The place is packed to capacity, with students sitting in the aisles and standing at the back. When we are ushered in, the hall breaks into shouts of Balaji Balaji, not dissimilar to the Sachin Sachin chant at Indian grounds,” Mathur recalls.

“Hearing this noisy reception, you’d imagine Balaji was a rockstar or the Big B himself, the reigning king of Hindi cinema,” he adds.

According to him, Balaji is cool and hot in Pakistan.

“The LUMS students, representing the modern face of Pakistan, are welcoming and extremely understanding. They listen to Dravid with respect, go crazy when Balaji smiles and present an altogether different side when Irfan speaks,” he says.

Later, Balaji commented about his cult status in Pakistan: “It is ok, but who will recognise me in Chennai?”

#Cricket #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh owner of 7-Eleven store in California, his employee beat up robber; what they did next will warm your hearts

2
Diaspora

Australian court overturns law banning Sikhs from carrying kirpans in schools

3
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

4
Nation

AFT Bar asks Supreme Court to take action against Defence Secy for interfering with judicial functioning

5
Nation

Rahul Gandhi gains heft, to reclaim Lok Sabha seat and contest elections

6
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali road blocked between Mandi, Pandoh

7
Himachal

Fresh spell of rain, opening of Parwanoo highway to be delayed

8
World

Video: Thousands overwhelm New York's Union Square for streamer giveaway, tossing chairs and pounding cars

9
Haryana Nuh flare-up

Day Nuh burnt, police were caught napping

10
Punjab

Paid price for backing farmers' stir: UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi on Amritsar airport row

Don't Miss

View All
‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Top News

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sentenced to 3 years in jail in Toshakhana case: Reports

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested after court gives him 3-year jail sentence in Toshakhana case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Khan was indicted in the c...

Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed

Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed

Nuh District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata says curfew has b...

General strike cripples normal life in Manipur’s Imphal Valley

3 killed, 3 injured in fresh violence in Manipur’s Bishnupur; curfew relaxation hours slashed

The 24-hour general strike called by the coordinating commit...

Elgar case: Activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira to walk out of jail as court issues their release order

Elgar Parishad case: Activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira walk out of jail as court issues release order

Another accused, Gautam Navlakha, is currently under house a...

Mehbooba Mufti under ‘house arrest’; roads leading to PDP, NC offices 'sealed'

Mehbooba Mufti under 'house arrest'; roads leading to PDP, NC offices 'sealed'

‘Brute force is being used to choke the actual sentiment of ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Municipal Corporation removes encroachments from IDH market

Amritsar Municipal Corporation removes encroachments from IDH market

Knotty Affair: Loose wires run across windows, balconies in old city’s Katra Baghian

One held with 1-kg heroin, drug money

Man hacked to death over minor issue

7 booked for murder bid

Banwarilal Purohit hits pause button, Chandigarh Housing Board’s Sector 53 housing scheme in limbo

Banwarilal Purohit hits pause button, Chandigarh Housing Board’s Sector 53 housing scheme in limbo

Only 675 Chandigarh households get PMAY aid in 3 years

Chandigarh: As complaints of bias pour in, GMCH-32 modifies MD/MS counselling process

Son of former CISF Inspector among 4 nabbed with drugs in Chandigarh

Rs 5K cr sanctioned for Punjab, Chandigarh railway stations

2 special steel spans set up on RRTS corridor

2 special steel spans set up on RRTS corridor

BJP leader Kapil Mishra appointed vice-president of party’s Delhi unit

Delhi court accepts Jagdish Tytler's bail bond in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Supreme Court appoints ex-judge as interim DERC chief

Woman’s death in lift: Maker, others booked

Punjab Police recover 4 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan

Punjab Police recover 4 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan

Woman’s gold chain snatched in daylight

Eye ailments add to misery of flood-hit people in tents in Jalandhar's Lohian

Book ex-DDPO over land scam in Pathankot, orders Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma

CBI quizzes Jalandhar Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal over graft

Infested with termites, new wooden badminton courts getting damaged

Infested with termites, new wooden badminton courts getting damaged

Traffic issues, contaminated water supply irk residents

Friend hacked victim to death, arrested

Man gets 10 years’ RI for bid to rape 5-yr-old

Police Range cracks whip against drug peddlers, gangsters, terrorists

Residents edgy as Patiala MC begins work on public toilet at park

Residents edgy as Patiala MC begins work on public toilet at park

Farmers, AAP workers protest in front of Sanaur MLA’s residence

Patiala District dengue count doubles in a week

Asian Games: Patiala fencer makes the cut

Vans with flood relief flagged off