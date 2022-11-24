 Which major football players are missing FIFA tournament? : The Tribune India

Which major football players are missing FIFA tournament?

Which major football players are missing FIFA tournament?

Photo tweeted by @paulpogba



Bengaluru, November 24

Following is a list of players who have been ruled out or are doubtful through injury for the World Cup, which runs through Dec. 18.

PAUL POGBA (FRANCE)

Pogba injured his knee in pre-season and underwent surgery in September to repair a damaged meniscus.

The 29-year-old resumed training, but on Oct. 31 his agent said the midfielder would not return to action for Juventus or world champions France before the World Cup.

N'GOLO KANTE (FRANCE)

The Chelsea midfielder suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury that has restricted him to two league appearances this season. He will be sidelined for four months after undergoing surgery.

GEORGINIO WIJNALDUM (NETHERLANDS)

AS Roma midfielder Wijnaldum fractured his leg in August, ruling him out of the World Cup.

FLORIAN WIRTZ (GERMANY)

Bayer Leverkusen's Wirtz played four times for Germany in 2021, but has not made any appearances for club or country since injuring his knee in March.

MIKE MAIGNAN (FRANCE)

AC Milan keeper Maignan, who has made four appearances for France, was left out of their squad for the World Cup because of a calf injury.

MIKEL OYARZABAL (SPAIN)

Real Sociedad forward Oyarzabal ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during training in March and was unable to recover in time to make Spain's World Cup squad.

TIMO WERNER (GERMANY)

The RB Leipzig forward, 26, sustained an ankle injury during their 4-0 Champions League victory over Shakhtar Donetsk at the start of November and will be sidelined for the rest of 2022.

REECE JAMES (ENGLAND)

The 22-year-old right back injured his knee in Chelsea's Champions League clash against AC Milan in October and said he will not be a part of the England team.

DIOGO JOTA (PORTUGAL)

The Liverpool forward will miss the tournament due to a calf injury sustained in their victory over Manchester City, but the Premier League club's manager Juergen Klopp said that he would not require surgery.

PEDRO NETO (PORTUGAL)

The 22-year-old Wolverhampton Wanderers winger will undergo surgery on an ankle injury sustained against West Ham United in October.

BOUBACAR KAMARA (FRANCE)

The Aston Villa midfielder suffered a knee ligament injury in September that will keep him out until after the World Cup.

ARTHUR MELO (BRAZIL)

Liverpool's on-loan midfielder picked up a muscle injury in the build-up to a Champions League clash with Rangers in October.

SCOTT KENNEDY (CANADA)

The 25-year-old defender sustained a freak shoulder injury at the end of October while playing for SSV Jahn Regensburg in the German second division.

JESUS 'TECATITO' CORONA (MEXICO)

The Sevilla winger suffered a fracture on his left ankle while he was training with the LaLiga club in August and underwent surgery.

GIOVANI LO CELSO (ARGENTINA)

The midfielder picked up a hamstring injury while playing for Villarreal. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni described him as being "irreplaceable" when naming his squad.

MARCO REUS (GERMANY)

The Borussia Dortmund captain sustained an ankle injury and failed to recover fully in time. Reus also missed the 2014 World Cup after getting injured on the eve of Germany's departure for Brazil, where they won the title.

BEN CHILWELL (ENGLAND)

Left back Ben Chilwell pulled up with a hamstring injury during added time in Chelsea's Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb and said days later he had suffered "significant damage" that would rule him out of the World Cup.

PRESNEL KIMPEMBE (FRANCE)

The Paris St Germain centre back ruled himself out because of a hamstring injury.

YUTA NAKAYAMA (JAPAN)

The defender will miss the World Cup after being ruled out for the rest of the season due to an Achilles injury.

AMINE HARIT (MOROCCO)

Morocco's Olympique de Marseille forward Amine Harit sustained a knee injury during a Ligue 1 match against AS Monaco, ruling him out of the tournament.

SADIO MANE (SENEGAL)

Sadio Mane was named in Senegal's squad for the World Cup despite suffering an injury playing for Bayern Munich, but has been ruled out of the tournament after officials confirmed he would need surgery on the injury.

CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU (FRANCE)

The RB Leipzig forward was included in France's squad for the World Cup, but was ruled out of the tournament after picking up a left knee injury following a tackle from team mate Eduardo Camavinga in training.

JOSE GAYA (SPAIN)

Valencia left back Jose Gaya was withdrawn from Spain's squad for the World Cup in Qatar after suffering an ankle injury in training.

MAXIME CREPEAU (CANADA)

Goalkeeper Crepeau was ruled out of the tournament after breaking his leg while playing for Los Angeles FC in the MLS Cup final earlier this month.

JOAQUIN CORREA (ARGENTINA)

Inter Milan forward Correa was withdrawn from Argentina's squad for the World Cup in Qatar after suffering an injury.

NICOLAS GONZALEZ (ARGENTINA)

Fiorentina forward Gonzalez was withdrawn from Argentina's squad for the World Cup in Qatar due to a muscle injury.

KARIM BENZEMA (FRANCE)

Real Madrid striker and Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema was ruled out of the World Cup for France after suffering an injury in training the day before the start of the tournament.

LUCAS HERNANDEZ (FRANCE)

Bayern Munich defender Hernandez's World Cup campaign came to a premature end after he sustained a knee injury in France's 4-1 win over Australia in Group D.

THOMAS DELANEY (DENMARK)

Midfielder Delaney was ruled out of the World Cup due to a knee injury sustained in a goalless draw with Tunisia in Denmark's opening Group D match.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

2
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

3
Impact Feature

The 8 Best Coins to Invest in for 2023

4
Diaspora

Canadian MPs want direct flights to Amritsar

5
Punjab

Ludhiana police sub-inspector, 2 accomplices nabbed with 846-gm heroin

6
Nation

Udaipur horror: ‘Tantrik’ pours 50 tubes of superglue on naked couple in ‘compromising position’ before killing them

7
Delhi

AIIMS server down after suspected ransomware attack, all services being run manually; probe launched

8
Nation

What was mechanism to pick Election Commissioner Arun Goel, produce appointment file: Supreme Court to govt

9
Punjab

Probe order papers in plot allotment scam go missing

10
Himachal

Rs 1-crore fake drugs of top brands seized from Baddi godown, three arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for ‘brandishing guns’
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to ‘kill and cut her into pieces’
Trending

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to 'kill and cut her into pieces'

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs
Jalandhar

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs

Nek Chand’s sculptures reinstalled in Shimla
Himachal

Nek Chand's sculptures reinstalled in Shimla

Green Mission: Man plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs
Ludhiana

Green Mission: Samrala man Gurpreet Singh Bedi plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Top News

Centre places original file of appointment of Election Commissioner Arun Goel before SC Constitution Bench

Election Commissioner Arun Goel's appointment was cleared in a 'tearing hurry', Supreme Court says after perusing file

Centre places the original file before the SC Constitution B...

Packet suspected to be dropped by drone from Pakistan found in J-K’s Samba

Police seize IEDs, Rs 5 lakh in cash dropped by drone in J-K's Samba

The bomb disposal squad seizes 2 unassembled IEDs with deton...

Influential people used to get all kinds of favours in prison, claims ex-law officer of Tihar Jail

Influential people used to get all kinds of favours in prison, claims ex-law officer of Tihar Jail

Income tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

Income Tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

The jewellers include Nikkamal Jewellers, Sardar Jewellers a...

Centre to introduce law to regulate digital media

Centre to introduce law to regulate digital media

I&B minister Anurag Thakur says the govt has left most of th...


Cities

View All

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

Case registered against 65 for blocking NH in Tarn Taran district

SGPC concerned over traffic logjam effect on tourist footfall in holy city Amritsar

Pits of hazard: Open manholes threat to commuters in city

Differently abled hold march over sacking of employees

25-year-old critical after ‘overdose’

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Chandigarh Administration for disciplinary action against ‘erring’ HCS officer

Chandigarh Administration for disciplinary action against ‘erring’ HCS officer

3 organ recipients get dengue from infected donor; 2 die

70-yr-old man axes son’s wife to death in Barwala

Punjab VB team searches ex-cop’s Karoran resort

Chandigarh earns bragging rights, to showcase cycle infra at meet

Back from rehabilitation centre, drug addict ‘kills’ 4 of family in Delhi

Back from rehabilitation centre, drug addict ‘kills’ 4 of family in Delhi

HPMC products likely at Delhi metro stations shortly

Significant rise in Yamuna pollution since 2017, says Delhi Govt report

Congress vows to waive dues of residential buildings if it wins Delhi MC polls

Delhi BJP manifesto likely to be women-centric

Latifpura occupants get eviction notice from Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Latifpura occupants get eviction notice from Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Jalandhar Development Authority starts e-auction for prime properties in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala

Nurmahal civic body president defeats no-confidence vote

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for brandishing guns

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar, student cracks AFCAT in 1st attempt

Income tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

Income Tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

Seven of two gangs held in loot, vehicle-theft cases in Ludhiana

Sub-inspector, 2 accomplices nabbed with 846-gm heroin

Cop arrested for taking Rs 5K bribe

‘Complete projects that missed deadlines’

Patiala girl Mannat Kashyap who failed to find coaching when young, now in India Under-19 women’s cricket squad

Patiala girl Mannat Kashyap who failed to find coaching when young, now in India Under-19 women’s cricket squad

240 Patiala jail inmates found infected with hepatitis C, tally may go up

International conference on 300th birth anniv of Waris Shah concludes at Punjabi University

Phones, tobacco found on Patiala jail premises

Public grievances addressed as part of Jan Suvidha camp in Patiala