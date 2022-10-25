Why ex-Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar wants Virat Kohli to retire from T20Is

New Delhi, October 25
Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar praised Virat Kohli for his memorable innings in the men’s T20 World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan, albeit in a different manner.
The former Pakistan pacer came up with an unexpected take on Kohli regarding the star batter’s T20I career, advising him to retire from the shorter format of the game.
“He is back with a bang. I want him to retire from T20I because I don’t want him to put his entire energy into T20I cricket. With similar commitment like today, he can score three centuries in ODIs,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.
Akhtar, who has supported Kohli during his low phase, termed it the ‘biggest’ performance of his life.
“When you’re down, self-confidence has to be revived and when confidence gets consolidated, the character gets channelised and Virat Kohli is a personification of the same,” Akhtar said.
“He played the biggest innings of his life. He could play the knock because he had the self-belief and character,” he said.
Akhtar, who played 46 Tests and 163 ODIs, also lauded the efforts of the Pakistan team.
“Pakistan have done marvelously well. Don’t be down, you all really played well. India did really well... they won one of the best matches in history. It was a complete World Cup match. It had everything... dropped catch, run-out, no-ball, controversies, stumping,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.
“World Cup has just started, the World Cup begins only when India-Pakistan play and the two teams will face off again. Pakistan will see India again, later in this World Cup.” IANS
