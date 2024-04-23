WI coach Sammy says bowlers with ‘X-factor’ will hold key in T20 WC

Saint Lucia, April 22

With T20 cricket becoming increasingly more batter-dominated, bowlers with the “X-factor” could make all the difference in the World Cup in June, says West Indies head coach Daren Sammy.

The batting bias of cricket’s shortest format is evident in the ongoing IPL, where 200-plus scores have become a routine and 300 does not look impossible anymore.

Sammy, who captained West Indies to both their T20 World Cup titles, expected the batting carnage to continue in the June showpiece.

“It’s not just the young bowlers, every single international bowler has been under pressure. Look at the IPL, teams are scoring 200 and it’s not a safe total. “The difference will be some X-factor bowlers,” he said. — Reuters

