KolkataT20: 'Wide kidhar de raha hai yaar’, an agitated Rohit Sharma at umpire’s decision; stump-mic catches conversation with Kohli

Chandigarh, February 17
High sensitivity of stump-mic have provided cricket lovers with the conversation and key decisions that takes place on the ground. Most of the time, spectators excessive cheering gets overpowered and the conversation on the ground cannot be recorded properly.
A similar incident took place where conversation between Indian players on ground was recorded during first T20| of the series at Eden Gardens. Debutant Ravi Bishnoi of Indian side made a strong appeal for a caught-behind against Roston Chase. The umpire turned down the appeal and the aftermath was recorder in stump-mic, where Indian skipper Rohit Sharma seemed dissatisfied with umpire over giving the delivery a wide.
As soon as the delivery was given wide, Rohit yelled, “Wide kidhar de raha hai yaar!” (How is he calling this a wide!).
February 16, 2022
This further followed a discussion between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who insisted the skipper to take review as the latter claims to have heard two voices (probably ball hitting the bat or pad). The player was given not out but umpire had to overturn the decision of wide, as the ball had deflected off the pad.
Restricting the Windies to 157/7 in 20 overs, India chased down the target with seven deliveries to spare.
