Wild card: Daniil Medvedev packs his bags

Paris, May 30

Daniil Medvedev became the highest-ranked player to exit the French Open after a five-set first-round defeat by Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild today.

World No. 2 Medvedev was tipped as a surprise contender for the Paris title following his Rome triumph, but the Russian was blown away by Wild in gusty conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier and crashed to a 7-6(5) 6-7(6) 2-6 6-3 6-4 defeat.

Iga Swiatek blew away Cristina Bucsa 6-4 6-0. Reuters

“I watched Daniil play since I was junior and beating him on such a court is a dream come true,” world No. 172 Wild said after the gruelling encounter that lasted more than four hours.

Medvedev had no regrets after being knocked out, showing more relief that his claycourt season was finally over. The red dirt is the world No. 2’s least favourite surface even though the Russian won the Rome Masters in the run-up to the Roland Garros, and Medvedev made it even clearer after losing to the Brazilian.

“Every time it (the claycourt season) finishes I’m happy. So I’m happy. I’m happy again. Doesn’t matter, one time quarters, one time fourth round, a lot of times first round,” Medvedev said.

In the women’s section, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek launched her title defence by easing past Spain’s Cristina Bucsa 6-4 6-0 to move into the second round. — Reuters

DAY 3: HIGHLIGHTS

Rybakina through

Elena Rybakina shook off a sluggish start and continued her fine run on clay as the world No. 4 moved into the second round with a 6-4 6-2 victory over qualifier Brenda Fruhvirtova.

Zverev advances

Alexander Zverev earned a 7-6(6) 7-6(0) 6-1 first-round win over Lloyd Harris on his return to Roland Garros a year after sustaining a serious ankle injury during his semifinal against eventual champion Rafa Nadal.

Coco overcomes blip

American sixth seed Coco Gauff recovered from an error-strewn start to begin her quest with a 3-6 6-1 6-2 victory over Spain’s Rebeka Masarova.

R-rated

Sixth seed Holger Rune beat Christopher Eubanks 6-4 3-6 7-6(2) 6-2, avoiding a first-round shock after being tested by the American. Fourth seed Casper Ruud, runner-up last year, eased to a 6-4 6-3 6-2 victory over Swedish qualifier Elias Ymer.