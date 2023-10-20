‘Wildcard’ Ali hopes to swing it in Pakistans favour

PTI

Bengaluru, October 19

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali termed the defeat against India “painful” but said the team has moved on from the loss and the focus is now on their World Cup match against Australia here tomorrow.

India had outclassed Pakistan by seven wickets at Ahmedabad, and Ali hoped they could dish out an improved performance against the five-time champions. “It was painful (defeat against India). But it is not the end of the world. Our team was moving ahead nicely, but it was stopped against India. But there are many other big stops ahead,” said Ali today.

I’ve just worked on my basics, focused on performing whenever I played and grabbing any opportunity I could. Now I have the opportunity to play at the World Cup and show my experience at this tournament. —Hasan Ali, Pakistan pacer

The pacer said the team sat together after the defeat against India and pondered over the improvements to be made against the Aussies. “We discussed the things that need improvement. Australia is not an easy team. But we are also a big team,” said Ali.

Ali did not deny the fact that Pakistan’s bowling, historically their strong suit, has not fired in this tournament so far. “Our bowling against India was not up to the mark. India vs Pakistan match is such that it can make or break your career. This is the reality. Maybe, if that was a match against some other team you wouldn’t be asking us this,” he added.

Had pacer Naseem Shah not been ruled out due to an injury, Ali would not have been playing in this World Cup. While calling himself a “wildcard”, Ali, who has seven wickets so far, said it is not a good thing to put a lot of pressure on pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi.

“I think you guys don’t like my wildcard entry. But I feel proud. Shaheen has won us many matches. I know he is not fit right now but very soon he will be there.

#Australia #Pakistan