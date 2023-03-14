Williamson steers NZ to dramatic win

Christchurch, March 13

New Zealand conjured up a remarkable victory for the second time in two weeks by chasing down a target of 285 runs on the final ball of the rain-shortened final day to beat Sri Lanka by two wickets in the first Test.

The win came on the back of the one-run victory over England in Wellington. Kane Williamson (121 not out) played the leading role by notching up his 27th Test century. He secured the win with a quick single, diving full length to get his bat down in the crease before a direct hit broke the stumps. — Reuters