Williamson steers NZ to dramatic win

Christchurch, March 13
New Zealand conjured up a remarkable victory for the second time in two weeks by chasing down a target of 285 runs on the final ball of the rain-shortened final day to beat Sri Lanka by two wickets in the first Test.
The win came on the back of the one-run victory over England in Wellington. Kane Williamson (121 not out) played the leading role by notching up his 27th Test century. He secured the win with a quick single, diving full length to get his bat down in the crease before a direct hit broke the stumps. — Reuters
