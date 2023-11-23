 Win some, lose some: A tale of India’s two World Cup qualifiers : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Win some, lose some: A tale of India’s two World Cup qualifiers

Win some, lose some: A tale of India’s two World Cup qualifiers

Win some, lose some: A tale of India’s two World Cup qualifiers

India’s Sunil Chhetri was kept quiet by the tall and physical Qataris during their match. AIFF



Tribune News Service

Daman Singh

Chandigarh, November 22

Igor Stimac’s assessment after the 1-0 win over Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 joint qualifiers — India’s first on foreign soil in 22 years — was spot on. Urging his players to not wallow in the aftermath of the win, it seemed as if he foreknew what lay ahead in the form of Qatar.

An air of fearlessness had been surrounding the Indian team, given its stupendous 15-game unbeaten run at home this year, and the Kuwait high only added to the confidence.

However, Stimac’s fears came to life on Tuesday as India suffered a 0-3 loss to the Asian champions, highlighting the gulf in class between the two sides.

Overall, I am happy because the result (against Qatar) was not our priority. My priority as a coach was to get answers to some questions which were haunting me for some time. I have my answers and this was a huge win out of this game. —Igor Stimac, India coach

This was also the last bit of action for the Blue Tigers ahead of their dreaded Australia tie at the Asian Cup in January.

Change for the worse?

Sunil Chhetri and Co. went into the match against Qatar with a lot of positivity following their courageous display against Kuwait, a side they had faced for the third time in a span of four months.

A total of five changes were made to the line-up from the Kuwait match.

Stimac was naturally inclined to pick a defensive side given the firepower in Qatar’s Almoez Ali-led forward line. And so he did, with Subhasish Bose replacing Akash Mishra as left-back, Sahal Abdul Samad making way for Anirudh Thapa in centre of the park, Udanta Singh replacing Mahesh Singh Naorem and Lallianzuala Chhangte filling in for the injured Manvir Singh on the flanks. But Amrinder Singh’s inclusion at the expense of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, the star of the 0-0 draw four years ago in Doha, was startling.

Stimac would go on to explain his course of action later in the press conference, saying he “was looking for some answers to the questions haunting him”. “And as you already know, when we’re not having any more games prior to the game against Australia, I have all my answers and due to this huge remount of this game, I have a clearer picture and clarity of what needs to be done,” he would say.

Whatever the reason, the decision backfired incredibly as Amrinder never looked comfortable with the ball at his feet and one of his misplaced passes almost gave Qatar the lead in the second minute.

To be in control of their destiny, India had to be in control of their nerves. Instead, the nerves frayed as early as in the fourth minute as the defence line, led by Sandesh Jhingan, failed to clear another early attack and Moustafa Tarek Mashal scored.

Unlike the Kuwait match, India were also missing the spark in the attacking third which Mishra, Naorem, Samad, Chhangte and Nikhil Poojary had created in tandem with Chhetri while going forward. Mishra and Poojary, the two full-backs, were especially crucial to India’s plans against Kuwait.

Both played higher up the flanks and their constant overlapping forays allowed Naorem — and his substitute Chhangte — and Manvir to drift in closer to Chhetri. And it was Chhangte’s brilliance, fuelled by Mishra on the left, which led to the goal.

Though Poojary was there, Mishra was acutely missed against Qatar as Bose is far less adventurous. This was diametrically opposite of what India had faced against Kuwait — they were allowed to settle on the ball and create chances at whim. Kuwait weren’t able to create a single real chance in the first half, while India had already come close through Chhetri.

Being up against a mighty Qatar, with India parked in their own half for most of the time, battered by an avalanche of attacks, also meant the Indians had to take the handful of opportunities whenever they would present itself.

In came Naorem in the 46th minute for an unimpressive Udanta as India looked to whip up some chances, but were dealt a blow the very next minute as Ali bundled it in. Accordingly, Samad was brought on for Thapa, who had earlier missed a glorious chance to pull one back. Moments after Samad’s arrival, he got a brilliant chance, too. Following a lofted Suresh Wangjum delivery, Samad found himself inside the area but he shot a scuffed left-footed drive which went wide of the far bottom right corner. And that was that for India, for Qatar finished them off in the 86th minute.

‘Asian Cup not important’

It can be accepted that Stimac wanted to try out a few things, but his words at the post-match presser could sting the Indian football fraternity. Stimac put more emphasis on qualifiers than the Asian Cup. His comments can have interesting repercussions, considering his recent run-ins with the AIFF, but he isn’t the one to budge. “For us the most important thing is the World Cup qualifiers. Knowing that we are not going to get enough time for the Asian Cup, I don't consider the Asian Cup as such an important tournament for us,” he asserted.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

US thwarts plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun, issues warning to India: Report

2
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

3
Uttarakhand

Drilling resumes at Uttarakhand tunnel, pipes pushed up to 42 metres through rubble for workers' rescue

4
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

5
J & K

Two captains among four Army personnel killed, two injured in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Rajouri

6
Diaspora

7.25 lakh Indians are illegal immigrants in US: Report

7
Business

Days after his tumultuous ouster, Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO

8
Punjab

Don’t turn people against you by blocking roads, CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting farmers

9
Punjab

Pro-Khalistan leader Pannun gives call to 'picket' outbound Air India flights in Canada on Dec 1

10
Diaspora

US thwarted plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, lodged protest with India: Report

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue LIVE updates: Slight hiccup in final stage as metal pipe clogs machine

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue LIVE updates: Operations in final lap; iron mesh hurdle removed

Doctors, 41 ambulances wait outside the tunnel

Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala

Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala

A Nihang, who had positioned himself on top of a tree, is le...

US thwarted plot to kill Sikh separatist in America; warns India over concerns govt in New Delhi was involved

India reacts to allegations of ‘its involvement’ in plot to kill Sikh separatist in US

Bagchi says inputs pertained to the 'nexus between organised...

Fresh firing erupts in J-K's Rajouri

Fresh firing erupts in J-K's Rajouri

The firing resumed after a night-long halt in Bajimaal area ...

Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise building; 135 people rescued

Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise building; 135 people rescued

The blaze erupts at 3.40 am on the third floor of the buildi...


Cities

View All

Protest as admn takes possession of land acquired for Bharatmala project

Protest as admn takes possession of land acquired for Bharatmala project

Farmers assured of action against erring officials in Amritsar

Muted Gurbani telecast on Heritage Street outside Golden Temple irks Sikh Sangat

MC chief inspects sanitation in Central, East constituencies

Gurpreet Bhullar takes over as Amritsar Police Commissioner

Guv, govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

Governor, Punjab Govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

3 linked to Pakistan-based terror module arrested

Youth attacked; 50,000 cash, phone snatched

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, 'kills' himself

Bathinda: Call for burning stubble after 3.30 pm, probe on

Chandigarh MC’s community centres, dispensaries not fire-safe

Chandigarh MC’s community centres, dispensaries not fire-safe

Injection contained sleeping pills, insecticide, sanitiser

2-day remand for accused in PGI injection case

Students sent home after leak in PNG line

After Diwali, City Beautiful air quality in ‘poor’ category again

Gang kingpin held for fraud in Delhi

Gang kingpin held for fraud in Delhi

Delhi’s air quality still ‘very poor’; several areas breach 400-mark

AAP attacks BJP over demolition drive in Jangpura

DPCC starts Rahul Gandhi’s WhatsApp channel

Graft Case: Supplementary report on Chief Secretary submitted

Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala

Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala

Jalandhar: Farmers’ stir triggers outrage on social media

Gang of snatchers busted, 5 held

Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey Tournament: Chandigarh school, Lucknow sports hostel enter quarters

Protesting at Phagwara NH, sugarcane growers threaten to block rail tracks too

20-year-old hacked to death by two bike-borne youths in Ludhiana

20-year-old hacked to death by two bike-borne youths in Ludhiana

Delay in conducting civic body elections: Ludhiana residents face challenges in absence of elected councillors

Farm fires: 586 farmers fined, 20 blacklisted, 72 FIRs lodged in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana Cops crack Rs 4 lakh loot case, nab three

Attack on Indian consulate in US: NIA raids premises of ex-LIP leader Sarabjit Singh Kang

Power junior engineers suspend hunger strike

Power junior engineers suspend hunger strike

Punjab logs 512 crop residue fires

After 3 decades, Revenue Dept gets 740 patwaris

District admn starts anti-drug awareness programme

Dance performances mark Day 2 of inter-zone youth fest