 Win World Cup for Virat Kohli like 2011 batch did for Tendulkar: Sehwag urges Team India : The Tribune India

Win World Cup for Virat Kohli like 2011 batch did for Tendulkar: Sehwag urges Team India

Sehwag said India are favourites to win their blockbuster clash against Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad

Win World Cup for Virat Kohli like 2011 batch did for Tendulkar: Sehwag urges Team India

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag speaks during the announcement of ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match schedule, in Mumbai, on Tuesday. PTI Photo



Mumbai, June 27

Drawing inspiration from its last World Cup triumph, India is looking to win the upcoming tournament for Virat Kohli like the batch of 2011 won it for Sachin Tendulkar, feels former opener Virender Sehwag.

The ICC on Tuesday announced the schedule for the 50-overs World Cup here, which begins on October 5 in Ahmedabad with England and New Zealand playing the opening match, with the world's largest cricket stadium also hosting the final on November 19.

Since winning the 2011 World Cup which Kohli was a part of, India have won only one ICC event — the 2013 Champions Trophy — and their wait for lifting a trophy in another global event has now lasted more than a decade.

"We played that World Cup for Tendulkar. We won the World Cup, and it was a great exit for Sachin paaji," Sehwag said during an ICC event to announce the World Cup schedule.

"Virat Kohli is (now) in Sachin Tendulkar's shoes. The way he plays, he talks, he looks after the others and the way he plays cricket with his passion, he is the one now. Everybody is looking to win this World Cup for Virat Kohli," he added.

"Virat Kohli is the same now. Everybody will look to win the World Cup for him. He always gives more than 100 per cent. I think Virat Kohli is also looking (forward) to this World Cup.

"(About) 100,000 people will watch you at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat knows how the pitches will behave. I am sure he will score a lot of runs and he will do his best to win the World Cup for India." With the country hosting the World Cup later this year across 12 venues wherein India will feature in nine different venues alone in the league stage, the expectations will be high for them to go all the way and end their drought.

Sehwag said India are favourites to win their blockbuster clash against Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad because they can handle pressure comparatively better.

Sehwag said, "I feel that now India handles the pressure that is why they win whereas Pakistan have a burden that they haven't won against India. In the 1990s, they were good at dealing with pressure but after 2000, India soak it better.

"If any player says that they don't feel pressure, I don't think it's right. We used to say it too but at the end of the day, we know it's an India versus Pakistan game and emotions run high," he said.

Sehwag said players from countries like England and Australia tend to do well if the wickets are good but the same players struggle against spin.

"A player from the subcontinent has a better idea (of playing spin) than someone coming from outside," he said, adding that India and Pakistan could end up playing a final before the final if they meet in the semifinals.

Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan said since the World Cup is in the subcontinent, spinners will have a big role to play and agreed with Sehwag that India, England, Australia and Pakistan could be the favourites for the semifinals.

"I am looking forward to the India-England match, that will be a tough match. England is playing really well at the moment. India is one of the favourites in my mind because they are playing at home and they know the conditions really well. They know how to win in India," said Muralitharan, adding that Adil Rashid would be his pick as the most successful bowler in the competition.

"The subcontinent teams will be favoured by the wickets, a lot of good spinners are there. Afghanistan's batting is not that great but their spin attack is tremendous. India and Sri Lanka have good spin attacks.

"In the subcontinent, I always believe there is a chance of two teams from the subcontinent coming into the finals, with the exception of 1987 when England and Australia came (in the final). Other than that, last time two best teams came into the final and the best team won in 2011," he added.

Muralitharan added that a team from the subcontinent "has more chances" of winning the final since the tournament is being held here, which was seconded by Sehwag during the panel discussion.

The spin legend acknowledged that Sri Lanka's current outfit — taking part in the CWC Qualifiers in Zimbabwe — are not favourites to win the World Cup title but added that they would pose a stern challenge to their opponents.

"It is unfortunate for a country like us to be playing the qualifiers," said Muralitharan.

"But I think Sri Lanka has a very good talent, they have good spin bowlers and good batsmen. Unfortunately we have not played up to our potential for the last 4-5 years. We had a successful Asia Cup but that is T20 cricket. T20 and 50 overs cricket is totally different.

"They are doing well in Zimbabwe at the moment. We will be a threat to all the good teams, we are not going to be pushovers. But winning the tournament, I have doubts because there are much better teams but you never know, in 1996 nobody counted us. Still, anything can happen. To win this cup, you need a little bit of luck," said Muralitharan.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said the World Cup starts with "gateway to the Northeast" Guwahati while announcing the venues. Guwahati, along with Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad, will host the warm-up matches.

"India versus Pakistan and the World Cup final will be at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which is the world's largest sports stadium with a capacity of 132,000. We are going to have the semifinals in Kolkata and Mumbai," he said.

"After 12 long years, this ODI World Cup is coming back to India. In 2021, we were the hosts (for T20 World Cup) but due to COVID-19 we held it in Dubai. We are excited to have this tournament back in India," Shah added.  

#Cricket #Mumbai #Pakistan #Virat Kohli

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu introduces his would-be daughter-in-law, shares her photograph on Twitter

2
Himachal

HP road blocked, thousands spend night in vehicles

3
Sports

MS Dhoni’s reaction to air hostess offering him chocolates breaks the Internet, fans notice he plays Candy Crush

4
Punjab

Withdraw amended Gurdwaras Act or face agitation: SGPC to Bhagwant Mann govt

5
Haryana

M3M money laundering case: Court refuses to extend custody of Basant Bansal, son

6
Punjab

Anurag Verma new Chief Secretary of Punjab, to replace Vijay Kumar Janjua

7
Nation

Man urinates, defecates on floor of Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight, held

8
Amritsar

Withdraw Sikh Gurdwaras Bill or face stir: SGPC chief tells Punjab govt

9
Nation

Passenger arrested for defecating and urinating on Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight

10
Punjab

Now, rural dispensaries in Punjab to be made Aam Aadmi Clinics

Don't Miss

View All
Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Top News

If one family can’t run on 2 laws, how can the nation: PM Modi pitches for UCC in poll year

If one family can’t run on 2 laws, how can the nation: PM Modi pitches for UCC in poll year

Says anti-BJP opposition alliance can offer only one guarant...

Ahmedabad to host marquee India-Pakistan game and WC final, Mumbai and Kolkata get semifinals

Ahmedabad to host marquee India-Pakistan game and WC final, Mumbai and Kolkata get semifinals

Tournament to begin on October 5 with clash between defendin...

Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike

Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike

The workers have shut functioning of 27 depots of the PRTC a...

PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi to now offer cashless in-patient care to CGHS beneficiaries

PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi to now offer cashless in-patient care to CGHS beneficiaries

Can now directly access treatment facilities in these medica...

Tomato prices soar across country due to dip in supply, cost Rs 80-100 per kg

Tomato prices soar across country due to dip in supply, cost Rs 80-100 per kg

Due to rain, significant disruption in the supply of tomatoe...


Cities

View All

2 of family die as roof collapses in Verka

2 of family die as roof collapses in Verka

Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Amritsar

Knotty Affair: Cobwebs of cables distort skyline in Majitha Road, White Avenue localities

Guru Ram Das Nagar park needs staff for maintenance

State-of-the-art gadgets to aid cricketers in Gurdaspur

PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi to now offer cashless in-patient care to CGHS beneficiaries

PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi to now offer cashless in-patient care to CGHS beneficiaries

Take councillors’ consent or lose park maintenance: Chandigarh MC to RWAs

Govt buildings of Panchkula face sealing

Chandigarh Admn curbs visits of MRs to health facilities

GMADA set to allot 550 units at Purab Premium Apartments in Mohali

Congress protests against AAP government over power tariff hike in Delhi

Congress protests against AAP government over power tariff hike in Delhi

CAG to audit into 'irregularities' in 'reconstruction' of Kejriwal’s residence, Delhi BJP hails move

PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi to now offer cashless in-patient care to CGHS beneficiaries

Over 1,500 people detained, 270 vehicles seized in central district during night patrol, says Delhi Police

‘Jungle raj’ in Delhi, people feeling unsafe, alleges CM Kejriwal; Union Minister Lekhi hits back

Grocery shop owner murdered

Grocery shop owner murdered

Panic among traders, industrialists

Two bikers killed in road mishap

Plumes of dust trouble residents on Malri road

Overgrown grass, filth at Deen Dayal Nagar park an eyesore for residents

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: 250 drug addicts visit OOAT clinics, de-addiction centres daily in Ludhiana

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: 250 drug addicts visit OOAT clinics, de-addiction centres daily in Ludhiana

Cable mess: Webs of wires common sight at Ghumar Mandi, Krishna Nagar in Ludhiana

PSPCL releases alternate numbers to file complaints

65 dyeing units begin operations, to pay Rs 75 lakh penalty today

18 challaned for dumping cow dung into sewer lines

Patiala: Punjabi University team catches teacher in ‘cash-for-marks’ case

Patiala: Punjabi University team catches teacher in ‘cash-for-marks’ case

Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike

Allopathy doctor to head Patiala ayurvedic college

Waste management poor in Patiala

PSPCL JEs protest for pay hike in Patiala