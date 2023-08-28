With 3rd win in row, City climb to top

SHEFFIELD, August 27
Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 win at Sheffield United after Rodri scored an 88th-minute winner to secure their third victory of the season.
With the scores level at 1-1 and the clock winding down, the ball came to Phil Foden in the United box and although the English midfielder had no control over it, Rodri stepped in to power a half-volley into the top corner.
City are the only team to have a perfect start to the season as they moved two ahead of West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.
Erling Haaland missed a first-half penalty as his spot-kick hit the post. But the Norwegian made amends just after the hour-mark when he opened the scoring with a close-range header from a cross by Jack Grealish.
Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score twice as Liverpool snatched a sensational 2-1 win over Newcastle United as the Reds bounced back from a straight red card in the first half for captain Virgil van Dijk. — Reuters
Barcelona fight back
Madrid: Barcelona fought back to secure a barnstorming 4-3 win at Villarreal, with last year’s La Liga top-scorer Robert Lewandowski bagging a late winner. Barca are third in the standings, trailing leaders Real Madrid by two points.
Kane scores twice
Munich: Bundesliga record signing Harry Kane scored twice in his first league appearance in front of a home crowd to steer champions Bayern Munich to 3-1 victory over Augsburg and make it two wins out of two.
Messi unstoppable
Miami: Lionel Messi entered as a substitute in the 60th minute and scored his first MLS goal in spectacular fashion in the 89th to seal Inter Miami’s 2-0 win over the host New York Red Bulls.
Mbappe feels at home
Paris: PSG returned to winning ways and Kylian Mbappe returned to the Parc des Princes with a bang. Playing for the first time this season at PSG’s home stadium following his contract standoff with the club, Mbappe scored twice. Agencies
