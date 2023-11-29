 With so much dew even 14 runs per over could be chased: Gaikwad defends Prasidh and company : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • With so much dew even 14 runs per over could be chased: Gaikwad defends Prasidh and company

With so much dew even 14 runs per over could be chased: Gaikwad defends Prasidh and company

Indian bowlers leaked 80 runs in the last 5 overs while defending 222

With so much dew even 14 runs per over could be chased: Gaikwad defends Prasidh and company

Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrates his century during the 3rd T20 cricket match between India and Australia, at the ACA (Assam Cricket Association) Stadium in Guwahati, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. PTI photo



PTI

Guwahati, November 29

The dew laden condition was the primary reason for Indian bowling attack's poor show in the third T20I against Australia, where the home team failed to defend an imposing total of 222, vice-captain and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad said after the defeat.

Indian bowlers leaked 80 runs in the last 5 overs while defending 222 as Glenn Maxwell's 47-ball-hundred, included 23 runs off the final over from Prasidh Krishna, who was smashed four boundaries and a six.

For the record, Krishna's 0/68 in 4 overs is the worst T20I figure by any Indian bowler.

"I don't think so it's a concern because it's almost like you are bowling with a wet ball. And it's really tough on them," Gaikwad told reporters during the post-match press conference.

"In these kinds of conditions, 12 runs per over or even 13 or 14 runs per over is gettable, even while we are chasing, in the first game, how easily we managed to chase 210," he cited an example.

"So I think, I don't think so definitely there's not a concern at all. It's just that the conditions are slightly tougher for them, and we have to accept and move on."        

Gaikwad said Maxwell's brutal innings and heavy dew proved to be home team's undoing.

Making his 100th T20I appearance, Maxwell slammed an unbeaten 104 off just 48 balls as Australia massed 45 runs in the last two overs to seal a last-ball thriller to make it 1-2 in the five-match series.

"I think even Maxi batted really well. To win from a situation where they needed 100 from seven and a half hours and then 50 from 3 overs, I think it was critical innings for him," Gaikwad said.

"And I think from our side, our bowlers tried executing whatever they had in their control. Also, there was a lot of dew around so ball was slipping a lot. So I think it was tough for the bowlers as well.

"Even though we scored 230, in the last game, it was still in between we felt the game might go till the last over, but this kind of dew it is these totals are bound to happen and bound to chase."       

On way to a 57-ball 123, the 26-year-old Gaikwad scored his first fifty in 32 balls before completing the hundred in just 52 balls to set up a more than par-score for India.

"Initially, I felt pitch was slightly tacky, ball was stopping a little bit and there was some movement in the air and off the pitch as well. So first, I felt 2-3 overs, the wicket was like that, and we lost two wickets (Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan) in a span of one over. So it was important that we stitched a partnership. And then after 7-8 overs, I think the wicket got slightly better."     

India will play against Australia in the fourth T20I on Friday at Raipur.

#Australia #Cricket


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India 5-state Assembly elections

Advantage BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan; Congress ahead in Chhattisgarh, Telangana: Exit polls

2
Diaspora

Indian Sikh family on pilgrimage to Pakistan robbed in Lahore at gunpoint

3
Punjab

Two cadets from Punjab bag top honours at NDA passing-out parade

4
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: Justin Trudeau fishes in troubled waters, MEA hits back

5
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional seeing son Abhishek Bachchan and grandson Agastya Nanda in one frame, ‘Rakt behta hai’

6
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

7
Chandigarh

No free parking for 2-wheelers in Chandigarh from today

8
India

Boost to armed forces as defence panel approves Rs 2.23 lakh-crore proposals; IAF to get 97 more Tejas aircraft

9
Business

Double digit growth in four sectors powers second quarter GDP growth to 7.6%

10
India 5-STATE ELECTIONS

Congress edge in Chhattisgarh, Telangana; BJP ahead in Rajasthan; close call in MP, Mizoram: Exit polls

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

Centre defends MHA’s decision to extend BSF’s jurisdiction in Punjab to 50 km

Centre defends MHA's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction in Punjab to 50 km

The decision amounts to creating a parallel jurisdiction, ta...

No electricity at stadium in Raipur hosting India Vs Australia T20 today; bill of Rs 3.16 crore not paid

No electricity at stadium in Raipur hosting India Vs Australia T20 today; bill of Rs 3.16 crore not paid

During today's games, a generator would be required to power...

15 private schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threat, students evacuated from premises safely

15 private schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threat; students, staff evacuated

Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar visits one of the schools to ...

Punjab sugarcane farmers reject state agreed price of sugarcane by Rs 11 per quintal

Punjab farmers reject Rs 11 sugarcane SAP hike hours after CM Bhagwant Mann calls it a 'shagun'

'In Punjab, Rs 11 is considered a 'shagun', so I am announci...

'Good, appropriate': Blinken on India setting up probe in alleged murder attempt on Sikh separatist

'Good, appropriate': Blinken on India setting up probe into alleged murder attempt on Sikh separatist Pannun

Secretary of State Blinken was responding to a question on t...


Cities

View All

Ex-Mayor to pay rent, power bill for his stay in Commissioner’s house

Amritsar: Ex-Mayor to pay rent, power bill for his stay in Commissioner's house

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

Amritsar: Migrant killed in freak accident in BRTS lane

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to make India a developed nation: Minister

2 dozen Amritsar border bridges lack guardrails

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh: Five months on, Industrial Area bridge still under repairs

No free parking for 2-wheelers in Chandigarh from today

Rain spells chaos on roads in Mohali district

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 extension at Sarangpur proposed

Kejriwal to meet rat-hole miners from Delhi who saved 41 tunnel workers

Kejriwal to meet rat-hole miners from Delhi who saved 41 tunnel workers

Should Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal quit if arrested? AAP to seek public opinion

Delhi air quality near ‘severe’ again

Finish Okhla wastewater treatment plant by year-end: Atishi to officials

BJP stages protest at Delhi Jal Board office

Minister conducts surprise inspection at PSPCL office

Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO conducts surprise inspection at PSPCL office in Jalandhar

Potato farmers wary of late blight as region sees dip in temperature

Gangster Jassa Happowal nabbed in Jalandhar

Kapurthala RCF comes up with novel retirement, promotion scheme

2 arrested with 200-gm heroin

Finally, work begins on Ldh-Bathinda highway

Finally, work begins on Ldh-Bathinda highway

Roof collapse tragedy: After 3 months, classes resume at Baddowal school

Police form SIT to probe links of gangsters killed in Ludhiana

Ludhiana feel winter chill with 12.6 mm rainfall

Dark Stretches: Missing street lights plague Focal Point areas, Ludhiana MC looks other way

Rain to prove beneficial for wheat crop, say agronomists

Rain to prove beneficial for wheat crop in Punjab, say agronomists

Suspected rabid dog-bite cases on the rise in Patiala

PRTC strike leaves commuters stranded during heavy rain

Charanjit Kaur accorded grand welcome at PSPCL

Industrialist donates Rs 1L to school on diamond jubilee