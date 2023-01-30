Woman cricketer Harmanpreet joins Puma India as brand ambassador

PTI

New Delhi, January 30

Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been roped in by sports brand PUMA India as its latest brand ambassador.

As part of the partnership terms, Harmanpreet will endorse the brand’s footwear, apparel and accessories through multiple activities and campaigns throughout the year.

“Not many know that I hit my first ODI century in 2013 in a pair of PUMA boots that I received as a token of support in my early years by the brand,” Harmanpreet said.

“Exactly a decade now and I have been roped in as the face of PUMA. I am thrilled to join the biggest sports brand in the country with a star-studded roster.”

Harmanpreet thus joins PUMA’s illustrious roster, which includes batting legend Virat Kohli, champion sprinter Usain Bolt, football stars Neymar Jr and Sunil Chhetri, celebrated boxer MC Mary Kom, cricketer Harleen Deol and para-shooter Avani Lekhara.

“This is just the beginning and I am sure this association will encourage a lot of women who dream to make a career in cricket. I look forward to an exciting journey ahead,” Harmanpreet said.

The 33-year-old batter from Punjab has the record of fourth fastest women’s T20I hundred in the world to her name and she is also India’s only centurion in the women’s T20I.

Harmanpreet has scored six international hundreds so far in her career, five of them coming in ODIs. The most capped player in the T20I format has also been conferred the Arjuna Award in 2017.