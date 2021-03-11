Woman sailor complains against coach for making her 'uncomfortable'

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, June 9

A woman sailor has registered a complaint against a coach for making her “uncomfortable”.

The team is currently training in Germany and participated in the Sailing World Cup last week. The names of the sailor and coach are being withheld as the complaint has just been raised.

It is understood that the sailor had complained against the coach on previous occasions too, and the latest complaint, which has been sent to all senior SAI and sports ministry officials, was a last-ditch attempt to remedy the situation.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) told The Tribune that they had received the complaint and were looking into it.

“The SAI has received the complaint from the athlete. The camp is being organised by the federation and we are seeking clarification from the federation,” The SAI told The Tribune.

Joint secretary-general of YAI Captain Jitendra Dixit was not available for comment.

In her complaint, the sailor talked about how the coach had not been behaving well with her and had made her uncomfortable. She said she had complained to the federation about the conduct of the coach.

She signed off the letter with, “Please help”.

Earlier this week, a woman rider had accused a coach, who has now been sacked, of making sexual advances towards her on two occasions during a training-cum-competition programme in Slovenia.

The girl was brought back to India immediately. The first incident happened when the team landed in Slovenia. On finding out that there was a shortage of rooms, the coach allegedly asked the girl to share the room with him. The second attempt was made on May 29 when the coach allegedly tried to force her to make sexual relations.