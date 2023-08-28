Women beat Thailand 5-4 in Hockey 5s World Cup qualifier

Salalah (Oman): India continued their unbeaten run in the women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup qualifier after registering a hard-fought 5-4 win over Thailand in their third match of the tournament here today. For India, skipper Navjot Kaur (1st minute), Monika Dipi Toppo (1st, 7th), Mahima Choudhary (20th) and Ajmina Kujur (30th) were on target. India had registered a 7-1 win over Japan on Saturday night.
George (South Africa)
India finish third in tent pegging World Cup
A five-member Indian team achieved a historic first by finishing third in the tent pegging World Cup. The team comprised Dinesh Karlekar, Mohit Kumar, Amit Chetri, Mohammed Abrar and Goutam Kumar. India had finished sixth and seventh in the last two editions.
Toronto
Canadian Olympian skater Alexandra dies in car crash
Former Olympics figure skater Alexandra Paul has died at the age of 31. Paul, who represented Canada at the Sochi 2014 Games and finished 18th in the ice dance competition, died in a car crash on Tuesday. According to the reports, Paul’s infant son was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Kolkata
Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan beat Mumbai to enter semis
Reigning Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant came up with a fine performance to outplay Mumbai City FC 3-1 in the fourth quarterfinal of the Durand Cup here today. For Mohun Bagan, the goal-scorers were Jason Cummings, Manvir Singh and Anwar Ali. Mohun Bagan will face FC Goa in the semifinals.
Monchengladbach
Netherlands hockey teams seal berths for Olympics
Netherlands defended both the men’s and women’s titles in the EuroHockey Championships and secured direct qualification to next year’s Paris Olympics. The women beat Belgium 3-1, while the men beat England 2-1.
COLOMBO
World No. 1 Pakistan add Shakeel to Asia Cup squad
Pakistan have added middle-order batter Saud Shakeel to their Asia Cup squad and will go into the tournament as the top ranked ODI team following their 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan.
Budapest
Uganda’s Kiplangat takes marathon gold
Uganda’s Victor Kiplangat won the men’s marathon at the World Athletics Championships, while Maru Teferi of Israel finished with silver despite taking a tumble.
Wroclaw (Poland)
Usyk knocks out Dubois to retain heavyweight titles
Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk knocked out British challenger Daniel Dubois in the ninth of 12 rounds on Saturday to retain his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight boxing world titles. Agencies
