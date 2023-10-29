Women get second win on the trot

PTI

Ranchi: Stalwart Vandana Katariya slammed a brace while Sangita Kumari, Lalremsiami and Jyoti scored a goal each as India came up with another dominating display to thrash Malaysia 5-0 in the women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament. In other matches today, China thrashed Thailand 6-0, while Japan beat South Korea 4-0

India defeat hosts in Sultan of Johor Cup

Johor Bahru (Malaysia): Goals from Aditya Lalage, Amandeep Lakra and Rohit helped the Indian junior men’s hockey team beat Malaysia 3-1 in the Sultan of Johor Cup.

