Women get second win on the trot

Ranchi: Stalwart Vandana Katariya slammed a brace while Sangita Kumari, Lalremsiami and Jyoti scored a goal each as India came up with another dominating display to thrash Malaysia 5-0 in the women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament. In other matches today, China thrashed Thailand 6-0, while Japan beat South Korea 4-0
India defeat hosts in Sultan of Johor Cup
Johor Bahru (Malaysia): Goals from Aditya Lalage, Amandeep Lakra and Rohit helped the Indian junior men’s hockey team beat Malaysia 3-1 in the Sultan of Johor Cup.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UNGA meet: India abstains from vote on Gaza ceasefire
Unprecedented move by New Delhi as demand to specifically co...
Panel refuses more extension, tells Mahua Moitra to appear on November 2
Dubey alleges TMC MP trying to influence witness