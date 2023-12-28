Women seek lost ODI glory vs Aus

PTI

Mumbai, December 27

Flying high after two consecutive Test wins, the Indian women’s cricket team will now shift focus to white-ball cricket as they take on seven-time world champions Australia in a three-match ODI series, looking to resurrect their dismal record in the format starting here tomorrow.

India have been in top form, winning their last three contests — two Tests and one T20I — after losing the first two T20Is to England and concede the three-match series in this long home season.

After crushing England by a record 347 runs in the one-off Test, India defeated Australia by eight wickets last week here at the Wankhede Stadium, which will also be the venue for the ODI series.

Given their current form, India will eye more success in the fixtures lined up but the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would know that it has a huge task cut out against Australia who have historically dominated them in the ODI format.

India have only 10 wins and 40 losses to show from 50 ODIs against Australia overall, while at home, their record has been terrible.

The last time India and Australia played ODIs at the Wankhede, the home team suffered heavy defeats in March 2012, losing by 221 runs and five wickets in the last two ODIs of their three-match series. India had lost the opening ODI at Ahmedabad by 30 runs and were eventually whitewashed.

India have lost each of the last seven ODIs — including a 0-3 whitewash at home in 2018 — against Australia to remain winless for six years, a trend that Kaur’s side would want to change.

“They have been a consistent team for a long period of time and that is why they have won so many World Cups whether it is T20 or ODI,” India coach Amol Majumdar said. “But we need to focus on our strengths and we need to focus inward and think about how we are going to do against one of the best sides in the world,”

he added.

