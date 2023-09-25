Women shoot down two medals

PTI

Hangzhou, September 24

The experienced trio of Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal and Ashi Chouksey bagged the women’s team silver while Ramita also clinched an individual bronze in the 10m air rifle event as the Indian shooters made an impressive start to their Asian Games campaign here today.

A combined score of 1,886.0 earned the Indian troika the second spot. Hosts China comprising Han Jiayu, Huang Yuting and Wang Zhilin smashed the Asian record with a score of 1,896.6. Mongolia finished third with a combined score of 1880.0.

Junior world champion Ramita then won the individual bronze in her event, shooting 230.1 in the eight-person final. China won both the gold and silver medals in the event, with Yuting breaking the Games record with a score of 252.7 and Jiayu finishing second with 251.3 points.

The 19-year-old Ramita was in contention for the silver medal before she fell behind because of a poor 9.9 with her 13th shot. Mehuli, the other Indian to make the final, finished fourth with a score of 208.43. Mehuli had won a bronze at the ISSF World Championships along with a 2024 Paris Olympics quota place last month.

“Winning the first medal for India is special for me and my teammates. The (aggregate qualification) score is a very good one. It was a very tough competition and winning a team silver is prestigious,” she said.

Ramita termed the competition “nerve-wracking”. “The level of competition is very high,” she said. –

