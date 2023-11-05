Women’s ACT: India 2 good for Korea, in final

PTI

Ranchi, November 4

India continued their sparkling form, defeating Asian Games silver medallists South Korea 2-0 to enter the final of the women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here today. Salima Tete (11th minute) and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (19th) scored for the hosts.

Asian Games bronze medallists India will take on Japan in the final tomorrow. The Japanese eked out a narrow 2-1 win over Asian Games champions China 2-1 in the first semifinal.

Kana Urata (34th minute) and Miyu Suzuki (44th) scored for Japan, while China’s lone strike came from the stick of Tiantian Luo (11th).

Colts win bronze

Johor Bahru: Goalkeeper HS Mohith made a crucial save in the penalty shootout as the Indian men’s junior hockey team edged arch-rivals Pakistan 6-5 to bag the bronze medal at the Sultan of Johor Cup here today.

The regulation time ended at 3-3 with Arun Sahani (11th minute), Poovanna CB (42th) and captain Uttam Singh (52nd) scoring for India, while Sufyan Khan (33rd), Abdul Qayyum (50th) and skipper Shahid Hannan (57th) scoring for Pakistan.

The penalty shootout went all the way to sudden death and Mohith tackled Hannan perfectly to seal India’s win.

Germany won the title after a shootout (3-1) victory against Australia.

