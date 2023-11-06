Women’s act: Women dethrone Japan, win 4-0 to be crowned new champions

PTI

Ranchi, November 5

The Indian women’s hockey team crushed title holders Japan 4-0 to lift its second Asian Champions Trophy here today.

India overcame the two-time champions through goals from Sangita Kumari (17th minute), Neha (46th), Laremsiami (57th) and Vandana Katariya (60th).

“We are feeling very happy right now,” said India captain Savita. “Before the match, we were a bit nervous knowing Japan is a good team. They played really well. It was a tight match for three quarters,” she added.

“We got a bit defensive after scoring the first goal but came back with an attacking mindset after the halftime break,” she added.

India won their maiden title in 2016, while Japan won in 2013 and 2021.

India’s match started 50 minutes late because of issues with the floodlights.

Earlier, Asian Games champions China beat South Korea 2-1 to secure the third place. Yi Chen (3rd) and Tiantian Luo (47th) scored for the Chinese, while Sujin An (38th) found the target for the Koreans.

