Women’s Asia Cup: Sabbhineni Meghana makes bat talk as India beat Malaysia

PTI

Sylhet, October 3

Opener Sabbhineni Meghana batted with authority to record her maiden T20 International half-century as India defeated Malaysia by 30 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method in their rain-curtailed Asia Cup match here today.

Replacing vice-captain Smriti Mandhana at the top, Meghana hit a career-best 69 off 53 deliveries to help India post 181/4.

In reply, Malaysia were tottering at 16/2 in 5.2 overs when rain stopped play, far behind the 46-run mark which was the D/L par score when the match was called off. With four points, India are now second on the points table behind Pakistan, who also are on four points but have a superior net run rate.

Meghana took the Malaysian bowling attack to the sword after India were asked to bat. The big-hitting Shafali Verma, who is struggling for form, also pitched in but the teenager looked scratchy for the most part during her 46-run knock.

Meghana made most of the opportunity as she donned the role of the aggressor from the very first ball. She milked boundaries in every over, hitting the ball all over the ground in the Powerplay as India made 47/0 in the first six overs. She was dropped on 14 by skipper Winifred Duraisingam (2/36) in the third over, and the right-hander made the Malaysians pay for the error. Poor fielding added to Malaysia’s woes as the Indian women looked on course for a 200-plus score.

However, Duraisingam got the big wicket of Meghana.Verma smashed a couple of sixes but failed to carry the momentum once Meghana was out. Defending 181, spinners Deepti Sharma (1/10) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/6) got rid of openers Winifred Duraisingam (0) and Wan Julia (1) before rain stopped play.

Brief scores: India: 181/4 in 20 overs (Meghana 69, Verma 46; Syuhada (2/9); Duraisingam 2/36); Malaysia: 16/2 in 5.2 overs.