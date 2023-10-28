Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: Sangita Kumari treble guides India to 7-1 win

Ranchi, October 27
Sangita Kumari slammed a hat-trick to guide India to a dominating 7-1 win over Thailand in their opening match of the women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here today.
India were by far the better side on display as they scored goals through Sangita (29th, 45th, 45th minutes), Monika (7th), Salima Tete (15th), Deepika (40th) and Lalremsiami (52nd). — PTI
Pak hold India 3-3
Johor Bahru (Malaysia): India came from behind twice to hold Pakistan to a 3-3 draw in a thrilling opening match of the Sultan of Johor Cup junior men’s hockey tournament here today. Goals from Amandeep Lakra (30th minute), Aditya Lalage (56th) and Uttam Singh (59th) ensured a point for the defending champions.
