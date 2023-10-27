Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: Women looking to ‘test mettle’

Ranchi, October 26
The failure to clinch the gold medal at the Asian Games still fresh in its mind, the Indian women’s hockey team will look to showcase its real potential in the Asian Champions Trophy when it starts its campaign against Thailand here tomorrow.
India lost 0-4 to China in the semifinals of the Asian Games but defeated Japan 2-1 to clinch the bronze medal. The bronze medal, however, was a disappointing result for the Indians who started as favourites and were eyeing a gold in the Asian Games, which would have given them a direct ticket to next year’s Paris Olympics.
The ACT, however, will provide a perfect platform for the Savita Punia-led side to avenge their defeat against reigning Asian Games champions China and silver medallists South Korea, against whom they drew 1-1 in the league stages.
India, China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand will compete in the tournament. As per the format, all six teams will play each other in the round-robin league stage and the top four teams will advance to the semifinals.
India’s chief coach Janneke Schopman has named a tried and tested side, with the only notable absentee from the Asian Games squad being the experienced midfielder Sushila Chanu, who has been rested due to a suspected Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury. Baljeet Kaur has replaced Sushila in the squad. The tournament will also serve as a platform for India ahead of next year’s Olympics qualifying event to be played here.
“In tournaments like these, no team can be taken lightly. We are looking forward to these matches as they will help us test our mettle against some of the most formidable teams in Asia,” Savita said.
Schopman said: “Playing these matches ahead of the Olympics qualifiers is a great opportunity. It allows us to study the other teams.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...