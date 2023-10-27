Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: Women looking to ‘test mettle’

PTI

Ranchi, October 26

The failure to clinch the gold medal at the Asian Games still fresh in its mind, the Indian women’s hockey team will look to showcase its real potential in the Asian Champions Trophy when it starts its campaign against Thailand here tomorrow.

India lost 0-4 to China in the semifinals of the Asian Games but defeated Japan 2-1 to clinch the bronze medal. The bronze medal, however, was a disappointing result for the Indians who started as favourites and were eyeing a gold in the Asian Games, which would have given them a direct ticket to next year’s Paris Olympics.

The ACT, however, will provide a perfect platform for the Savita Punia-led side to avenge their defeat against reigning Asian Games champions China and silver medallists South Korea, against whom they drew 1-1 in the league stages.

India, China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand will compete in the tournament. As per the format, all six teams will play each other in the round-robin league stage and the top four teams will advance to the semifinals.

India’s chief coach Janneke Schopman has named a tried and tested side, with the only notable absentee from the Asian Games squad being the experienced midfielder Sushila Chanu, who has been rested due to a suspected Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury. Baljeet Kaur has replaced Sushila in the squad. The tournament will also serve as a platform for India ahead of next year’s Olympics qualifying event to be played here.

“In tournaments like these, no team can be taken lightly. We are looking forward to these matches as they will help us test our mettle against some of the most formidable teams in Asia,” Savita said.

Schopman said: “Playing these matches ahead of the Olympics qualifiers is a great opportunity. It allows us to study the other teams.”

