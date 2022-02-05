Women's Asian Cup: Chinese Taipei set up Vietnam clash

PTI

Mumbai, February 4

Chinese Taipei defeated Thailand 3-0 in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup here today to close in on a berth at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup berth.

Su Yu-Hsuan scored two goals (45th and 84th minutes) and Chen Ying-Hui added a late third (90+3). The three points mean Chinese Taipei's tie against Vietnam on Sunday will be a showdown for the World Cup slot. — PTI

Stimac gets two crucial friendlies

New Delhi: The Indian men's national football team will play two international friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus on March 23 and 26 respectively, the AIFF announced today. The matches are a part of the preparation for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup third round qualifiers, scheduled to be held in June. Both the matches will be played in Bahrain.