Women’s hockey team begins Nation’s Cup campaign

Valencia: The Indian women’s hockey team will open its campaign against Chile in the Nation’s Cup here tomorrow. The champions will be promoted to the FIH Pro League next season.

Multan

England nose ahead despite Abrar brilliance

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed continued his fairytale debut but England stretched their lead to 281 in the second Test. Having claimed a first innings lead of 79, England finished Day 2 on 202/5. Abrar returned 3/81 in the second innings.

ADELAIDE

Oz on brink of series sweep after Boland wrecks Windies

Australia set West Indies a victory target of 497 and then reduced them to 38/4 on Day 3 of the Day-Night second Test to be on the verge of a 2-0 series sweep. Agencies